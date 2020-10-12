At least 20 people were killed and more than 30 injured in Thailand yesterday when a freight train crashed into a bus taking passengers to a religious ceremony, officials said.
The morning collision, about 50km east of the capital, Bangkok, toppled the bus on its side and sheared off part of its roof.
Dozens of injured passengers were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment, provincial hospital director Sombat Chutimanukul said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Four are in critical condition and eight remain under observation” out of the 23 admitted to her hospital, she told reporters.
State Railway of Thailand Governor Nirut Maneephan confirmed the death toll at the site of the crash to reporters.
Footage shared by a government department showed the bus edging from the road onto train tracks before a blue cargo train slams into its side.
Early photographs taken by rescue workers showed gnarled metal and debris, with bodies lying by the tracks and people’s belongings scattered around the scene.
Rescue workers lifted the injured on stretchers into nearby parked ambulances, and a crane arrived early in the afternoon to lift the vehicle off the tracks so that police could better assess the carnage.
There were about 60 passengers in the chartered bus traveling from neighboring Samut Prakan Province to a temple in Chachoengsao Province, Chachoengsao Governor Maitree Tritilanond said.
They were planning to offer yellow robes to monks — a traditional ceremony held within a month of the end of Buddhist Lent, he told reporters.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha extended his condolences and instructed authorities to investigate the cause of the crash, a government spokesman said in a statement.
Such deadly accidents are common in Thailand, which regularly tops lists of the world’s most lethal roads, with speeding, drunk driving and weak law enforcement all contributing factors.
Thailand has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the world, according to a 2018 WHO report.
Though a majority of the victims are motorcyclists, bus crashes involving groups of tourists and migrant workers often grab headlines.
Travel throughout the kingdom has been thrown into disarray this weekend by a storm hitting the region, leaving roads in poor condition and some provinces deluged in shin-high floods.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to
Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) fled the communist takeover of China as a teenager and found sanctuary in Hong Kong, a bastion of religious freedom that he now fears could disappear under Beijing’s tightening grip. The 88-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong has spent his retirement looking on with increasing alarm at the Vatican’s embrace of Beijing — and the imposition of a sweeping security law has only heightened his fears. “As I can see in the whole world, where you take away the freedoms of the people, religious freedoms also disappear,” Zen said from Salesian Mission he joined as a novice seven
BUILT-IN GLITCH: ‘Genshin Impact’ users around the world have complained that the game’s chat function automatically replaces certain words with asterixes A popular new game, Genshin Impact, is censoring words including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Falun Gong and Putin in the in-game chat function, according to players. The role-playing quest game from Chinese developer miHoYo was released last week, in what has been called the biggest global launch of a Chinese game ever. However, users around the world have taken to social media to complain about an apparent auto-censorship function built into the in-game chat function. Words including “Taiwan,” “Hong Kong,” “Falun Gong” and the names of Adolf Hitler, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, appear as asterixes when sent, according to