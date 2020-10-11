World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

PM seeks fairness for writer

Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday called for transparency after Chinese authorities moved to prosecute writer Yang Hengjun (楊恆均), an Australian citizen who was in January last year arrested on suspicion of espionage. Yang, who was detained in Guangzhou, China, after a flight from New York City, faces prosecution on “charges yet to be announced,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “There should be transparency; there should be a fair and just process,” Morrison told reporters.

NORTH KOREA

Military parade held: Seoul

Pyongyang appears to have held a giant military parade early yesterday, Seoul said. The widely anticipated display was part of commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party. “Signs of a military parade — involving equipment and people on a large scale — were detected at Kim Il-sung Square early this morning,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that South Korean and US intelligence agencies were “closely tracking the event.”

UNITED STATES

Wrong ballots sent to 50,000

Nearly 50,000 voters received incorrect absentee ballots in Franklin County, Ohio, elections officials said on Friday, as they promised that corrected ballots would be mailed within 72 hours. With about 240,000 ballots mailed, that meant that one in five voters received a wrong ballot. The error happened on Saturday last week when someone changed a setting on a machine that places absentee ballots into mailing envelopes, county election officials said on Thursday. Some ballots had an incorrect congressional race, while others had the correct information, but were sent to voters in a different precinct.

MACAU

HK protest exhibition shuts

An annual World Press Photo exhibition featuring images from Hong Kong’s protests last year has been shut down without explanation, sparking speculation of political pressure from Beijing. The exhibition has been hosted by the Association Casa de Portugal Macao every year since 2008 and was scheduled to run from late last month until Oct. 18. The World Press Photo Foundation said in a statement that they “regret” the premature closure and “haven’t been able to confirm the reasons” for it.

VATICAN

Teen a step from sainthood

An Italian teenager who dedicated his life to spreading the faith online and helping the poor was yesterday beatified by the Catholic Church. That leaves him just one miracle away from becoming the world’s first millennial saint. Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia in 2006 aged 15, was placed on the path to sainthood after the Vatican ruled that he interceded from heaven in 2013 to cure a Brazilian boy suffering from a rare pancreatic disease.

NIGERIA

Serial killer gets death

A man on Friday received the death sentence for the serial murders of nine women in what appeared to be ritual killings. Gracious David-West, 40, was arrested in September last year after several women were found strangled to death in different hotels in Port Harcourt. They had white cloth wrapped around their necks and waists, possibly indicating ritual crimes, police said. The killings sparked outrage and prompted women to take to the streets to demand better police protection. David-West’s lawyer, Vincent Chukwu, said that they would appeal the court’s decision.