AUSTRALIA
PM seeks fairness for writer
Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday called for transparency after Chinese authorities moved to prosecute writer Yang Hengjun (楊恆均), an Australian citizen who was in January last year arrested on suspicion of espionage. Yang, who was detained in Guangzhou, China, after a flight from New York City, faces prosecution on “charges yet to be announced,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “There should be transparency; there should be a fair and just process,” Morrison told reporters.
NORTH KOREA
Military parade held: Seoul
Pyongyang appears to have held a giant military parade early yesterday, Seoul said. The widely anticipated display was part of commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party. “Signs of a military parade — involving equipment and people on a large scale — were detected at Kim Il-sung Square early this morning,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that South Korean and US intelligence agencies were “closely tracking the event.”
UNITED STATES
Wrong ballots sent to 50,000
Nearly 50,000 voters received incorrect absentee ballots in Franklin County, Ohio, elections officials said on Friday, as they promised that corrected ballots would be mailed within 72 hours. With about 240,000 ballots mailed, that meant that one in five voters received a wrong ballot. The error happened on Saturday last week when someone changed a setting on a machine that places absentee ballots into mailing envelopes, county election officials said on Thursday. Some ballots had an incorrect congressional race, while others had the correct information, but were sent to voters in a different precinct.
MACAU
HK protest exhibition shuts
An annual World Press Photo exhibition featuring images from Hong Kong’s protests last year has been shut down without explanation, sparking speculation of political pressure from Beijing. The exhibition has been hosted by the Association Casa de Portugal Macao every year since 2008 and was scheduled to run from late last month until Oct. 18. The World Press Photo Foundation said in a statement that they “regret” the premature closure and “haven’t been able to confirm the reasons” for it.
VATICAN
Teen a step from sainthood
An Italian teenager who dedicated his life to spreading the faith online and helping the poor was yesterday beatified by the Catholic Church. That leaves him just one miracle away from becoming the world’s first millennial saint. Carlo Acutis, who died of leukemia in 2006 aged 15, was placed on the path to sainthood after the Vatican ruled that he interceded from heaven in 2013 to cure a Brazilian boy suffering from a rare pancreatic disease.
NIGERIA
Serial killer gets death
A man on Friday received the death sentence for the serial murders of nine women in what appeared to be ritual killings. Gracious David-West, 40, was arrested in September last year after several women were found strangled to death in different hotels in Port Harcourt. They had white cloth wrapped around their necks and waists, possibly indicating ritual crimes, police said. The killings sparked outrage and prompted women to take to the streets to demand better police protection. David-West’s lawyer, Vincent Chukwu, said that they would appeal the court’s decision.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to
‘DECISIVE MOMENT’: The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh said his forces would target military units deployed in large cities as Yerevan denied firing toward Azerbaijan Azerbaijan yesterday said that Armenian forces had shelled its second city, Ganja, in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus. Armenia denied that it fired toward Azerbaijan, but the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, said that his forces had destroyed a military airbase in Ganja. “Permanent military units located in the large cities of Azerbaijan from now on become the targets of the defense army,” Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said. Fighting that broke out one week ago between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces has intensified in the past two days and spread way beyond the breakaway Karabakh
Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) fled the communist takeover of China as a teenager and found sanctuary in Hong Kong, a bastion of religious freedom that he now fears could disappear under Beijing’s tightening grip. The 88-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong has spent his retirement looking on with increasing alarm at the Vatican’s embrace of Beijing — and the imposition of a sweeping security law has only heightened his fears. “As I can see in the whole world, where you take away the freedoms of the people, religious freedoms also disappear,” Zen said from Salesian Mission he joined as a novice seven