GERMANY
Thai king reprimanded
Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said that Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn should not be conducting politics from the European nation, where he spends much of his time. “We have made it clear that politics concerning Thailand should not be conducted from German soil,” Maas told parliament. “If there are guests in our country that conduct their state business from our soil we would always want to act to counteract that.”
EUROPE
Emissions targets queried
Lawmakers have called for the EU to step up its targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in response to climate change. Lawmakers voted to press the bloc to slash emissions by at least 60 percent by 2030 — a bigger cut than had been proposed by the European Commission. Lawmakers also demanded an interim target be set for 2040 to ensure the bloc meets its plan to be climate neutral by 2050. The calls form part of parliament’s negotiating platform for talks with member states to agree the final form of an EU climate law, which would be binding.
CHINA
Iranian minister visits
Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Javad Zarif began a two-day visit to the nation yesterday, a day after the US boycotted virtually all of Iran’s financial sector. In a brief statement, the government said that Zarif was visiting at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅). China is a staunch Iranian ally and remains a party to the 2015 nuclear agreement from which the US withdrew, before unilaterally reinstituting sanctions. Zarif reacted angrily to the boycott, calling it a “crime against humanity” at a time of global crisis.
UNITED STATES
Trump urges legal action
President Donald Trump on Thursday urged members of his Cabinet to take action over alleged wrongdoing by the administration of former president Barack Obama. In a telephone interview with Fox News, Trump linked Obama and former vice president Joe Biden to alleged actions to thwart his 2016 presidential campaign and subsequent presidency, including with a probe into Russia’s involvement in election manipulation. Trump said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Bill Barr should take action, including a release of e-mails from former secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, who intelligence agencies have said “approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against” Trump. “They’re in the State Department, but Mike Pompeo has been unable to get them out, which is very sad, actually,” Trump said. “I’m not happy about him for that reason. He’s running the State Department — you get them out.” Trump also criticized Barr. “To be honest, Bill Barr is either going to go down as the greatest attorney general in the history of the country or he’s going to go down as a very sad situation,” Trump said. “I mean, I’ll be honest with you, he’s got all the information he needs,” Trump said of potential indictments.
AUSTRALIA
Drone spots lurking shark
A great white shark circled to within inches of pro surfer Matt Wilkinson’s board before darting away in a chilling encounter captured by a drone that is part of a shark warning system. The 1.5m shark might have been deterred from attacking Wilkinson by the unfamiliar touch of a leg rope on its snout or the overhead noise of the drone, officials said on Thursday. The 32-year-old surfer from Sydney said he never saw the shark while he was paddling his board, but heard a fin or tail break the water’s surface during the recreational surf on Wednesday off the tourist town of Ballina. “I heard, like, the sound of its tail and I kinda looked back and I was like: ‘No, there’s nothing there,’ and I had some weird vibes and just convinced myself that it was all good, as you always do when you’re out in the surf,” Wilkinson told Nine Network television. Moments later, Wilkinson heard the overhead drone broadcast a recorded warning that a dangerous shark was nearby and everyone must leave the water. Wilkinson first saw the shark when he watched the drone footage on the beach. “My heart just sank” when he realized how close the shark had come, he said. “It actually, like, went to have a bite and then my stinking little toe must’ve made it change its mind,” Wilkinson joked. Drone operator Beau Monks said that the shark might have turned away because it bumped into Wilkinson’s leg rope or was wary of the drone.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to
‘DECISIVE MOMENT’: The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh said his forces would target military units deployed in large cities as Yerevan denied firing toward Azerbaijan Azerbaijan yesterday said that Armenian forces had shelled its second city, Ganja, in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus. Armenia denied that it fired toward Azerbaijan, but the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, said that his forces had destroyed a military airbase in Ganja. “Permanent military units located in the large cities of Azerbaijan from now on become the targets of the defense army,” Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said. Fighting that broke out one week ago between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces has intensified in the past two days and spread way beyond the breakaway Karabakh
Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) fled the communist takeover of China as a teenager and found sanctuary in Hong Kong, a bastion of religious freedom that he now fears could disappear under Beijing’s tightening grip. The 88-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong has spent his retirement looking on with increasing alarm at the Vatican’s embrace of Beijing — and the imposition of a sweeping security law has only heightened his fears. “As I can see in the whole world, where you take away the freedoms of the people, religious freedoms also disappear,” Zen said from Salesian Mission he joined as a novice seven