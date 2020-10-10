World News Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Thai king reprimanded

Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said that Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn should not be conducting politics from the European nation, where he spends much of his time. “We have made it clear that politics concerning Thailand should not be conducted from German soil,” Maas told parliament. “If there are guests in our country that conduct their state business from our soil we would always want to act to counteract that.”

EUROPE

Emissions targets queried

Lawmakers have called for the EU to step up its targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in response to climate change. Lawmakers voted to press the bloc to slash emissions by at least 60 percent by 2030 — a bigger cut than had been proposed by the European Commission. Lawmakers also demanded an interim target be set for 2040 to ensure the bloc meets its plan to be climate neutral by 2050. The calls form part of parliament’s negotiating platform for talks with member states to agree the final form of an EU climate law, which would be binding.

CHINA

Iranian minister visits

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Javad Zarif began a two-day visit to the nation yesterday, a day after the US boycotted virtually all of Iran’s financial sector. In a brief statement, the government said that Zarif was visiting at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅). China is a staunch Iranian ally and remains a party to the 2015 nuclear agreement from which the US withdrew, before unilaterally reinstituting sanctions. Zarif reacted angrily to the boycott, calling it a “crime against humanity” at a time of global crisis.

UNITED STATES

Trump urges legal action

President Donald Trump on Thursday urged members of his Cabinet to take action over alleged wrongdoing by the administration of former president Barack Obama. In a telephone interview with Fox News, Trump linked Obama and former vice president Joe Biden to alleged actions to thwart his 2016 presidential campaign and subsequent presidency, including with a probe into Russia’s involvement in election manipulation. Trump said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Bill Barr should take action, including a release of e-mails from former secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, who intelligence agencies have said “approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against” Trump. “They’re in the State Department, but Mike Pompeo has been unable to get them out, which is very sad, actually,” Trump said. “I’m not happy about him for that reason. He’s running the State Department — you get them out.” Trump also criticized Barr. “To be honest, Bill Barr is either going to go down as the greatest attorney general in the history of the country or he’s going to go down as a very sad situation,” Trump said. “I mean, I’ll be honest with you, he’s got all the information he needs,” Trump said of potential indictments.

AUSTRALIA

Drone spots lurking shark

A great white shark circled to within inches of pro surfer Matt Wilkinson’s board before darting away in a chilling encounter captured by a drone that is part of a shark warning system. The 1.5m shark might have been deterred from attacking Wilkinson by the unfamiliar touch of a leg rope on its snout or the overhead noise of the drone, officials said on Thursday. The 32-year-old surfer from Sydney said he never saw the shark while he was paddling his board, but heard a fin or tail break the water’s surface during the recreational surf on Wednesday off the tourist town of Ballina. “I heard, like, the sound of its tail and I kinda looked back and I was like: ‘No, there’s nothing there,’ and I had some weird vibes and just convinced myself that it was all good, as you always do when you’re out in the surf,” Wilkinson told Nine Network television. Moments later, Wilkinson heard the overhead drone broadcast a recorded warning that a dangerous shark was nearby and everyone must leave the water. Wilkinson first saw the shark when he watched the drone footage on the beach. “My heart just sank” when he realized how close the shark had come, he said. “It actually, like, went to have a bite and then my stinking little toe must’ve made it change its mind,” Wilkinson joked. Drone operator Beau Monks said that the shark might have turned away because it bumped into Wilkinson’s leg rope or was wary of the drone.