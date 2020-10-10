Family sues after woman mistakenly declared dead

AP, SOUTHFIELD, Michigan





The lawyer for the family of a suburban Detroit woman who was found to be alive after being pronounced dead on Thursday filed a US$50 million lawsuit against a suburban Detroit community and four of its first responders.

Timesha Beauchamp, 20, was placed in a body bag and “left without oxygen for four hours, suffering hypoxic brain damage,” attorney Geoffrey Fieger said in a release announcing the lawsuit filed in US District Court in Detroit.

Fieger said that she remains in critical condition.

An undated photograph shows Timesha Beauchamp, right, with her brother Steven Thompson in Southfield, Michigan. Photo: AP

Beauchamp has cerebral palsy and her family called emergency services on Aug. 23 because of what appeared to be serious breathing problems.

Emergency medical technicians and paramedics responded to their Southfield home.

A doctor at a Southfield hospital who did not attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.

Beauchamp was not taken to a hospital until an hour later when the Cole Funeral Home in Detroit called emergency services.

The state has said that funeral home staff actually saw her chest moving earlier when they picked up the body at the Southfield home.

Beauchamp’s family said they were assured by the medical crew that she was dead.

“All of this could have been avoided, had more care been taken,” Fieger said in his release.

Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee has said that the city is investigating.

He told reporters in late August that Beauchamp might be alive because of “Lazarus syndrome,” a reference to people who come back to life without assistance after attempts to resuscitate have failed.

The suit names the city of Southfield, Michael Storms, Scott Rickard, Phillip Mulligan and Jake Kroll.

Storms, Rickard, Mulligan and Kroll last month filed a lawsuit in federal court in a bid to prevent their licenses from being suspended.