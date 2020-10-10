Stash of ‘hoarder’ in England to be sold at auction

AFP, LONDON





An Aladdin’s cave of weird and wonderful collectibles belonging to Britain’s “biggest ever hoarder” was valued at up to ￡4 million (US$5.18 million) after it was discovered following his death, Unique Auctions said on Thursday.

The trove of 60,000 items took up the man’s terraced house, a rented apartment, two garages and 24 trash bins. It includes rare comics, books, Beatles memorabilia, soccer collectibles and photograph negatives from the Apollo space missions.

The man was identified in press reports as Ramann Shukla, who lived in Nottingham before his death earlier this year at the age of 64.

The trove, which crammed every room of Shukla’s properties from floor to ceiling, was discovered by his brother.

“His first impression was to put them in landfill, but thankfully he decided to call us in,” chief auctioneer Terry Woodcock of Unique Auctions in Lincoln said in a video on the company’s Web site.

Eight staff from the auction house took 12 days to empty the home and there was still more to be removed from the other properties, Woodcock said.

Shukla had been amassing items via eBay since at least 2008, Woodcock said.

“It was clear that this man was a total compulsive buyer,” he said.

Shukla was reportedly a computer programmer and lived in a bed and breakfast property during his last year for lack of space.

The eclectic trove includes signed photographs and letters relating to former US president John F. Kennedy, former British prime minister Winston Churchill, former Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi and singer Elvis Presley, more than 6,000 vintage comics, 3,000 chemistry sets and 12 Rickenbacker guitars.

The entire collection is valued between ￡500,000 and ￡4 million, and would be auctioned from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25 in no fewer than 3,000 lots, Unique Auctions said.