Yale sued over admissions issues

RACE ACCUSATIONS: An official said people who apply to universities ‘should expect and know that they will be judged by their character, talents and achievements’

AP, WASHINGTON





The US Department of Justice on Thursday sued Yale University, weeks after prosecutors found that the institution was illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants, in violation of federal civil rights laws.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Connecticut, alleges that Yale “discriminates based on race and national origin in its undergraduate admissions process, and that race is the determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year.”

About two months ago, the department accused Yale of discrimination, saying its investigation found that Asian American and white students have “only one-10th to one-fourth of the likelihood of admission as African American applicants with comparable academic credentials.”

People walk on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, on Nov. 12, 2015. Photo: Reuters

Yale called the lawsuit “baseless” and said its admissions practices are fair and lawful.

A statement from university president Peter Salovey said that Yale would not change its admissions practices as a result of the suit.

“As our country grapples with urgent questions about race and social justice, I have never been more certain that Yale’s approach to undergraduate admissions helps us to fulfill our mission to improve the world today and for future generations,” Salovey wrote.

The action from the department is the latest by the administration of US President Donald Trump in a long-running effort aimed at rooting out discrimination in the university application process, following complaints from students about some Ivy League colleges.

The department’s investigation — which stemmed from a 2016 complaint against Yale, Brown and Dartmouth universities — also found that Yale uses race as a factor in multiple steps of the admissions process and that Yale “racially balances its classes,” officials said.

“All persons who apply for admission to colleges and universities should expect and know that they will be judged by their character, talents and achievements, and not the color of their skin,” said US Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband, who runs the department’s civil rights division. “To do otherwise is to permit our institutions to foster stereotypes, bitterness, and division.”

In August, the department demanded that Yale immediately stop and agree not to use race or national origin for upcoming admissions, but officials said that the university refused.

The US Supreme Court has ruled that colleges and universities may consider race in admissions decisions, but has said that must be done in a narrowly tailored way to promote diversity and should be limited in time.

Universities also bear the burden of showing why their consideration of race is appropriate, it said.

Yale has said its practices comply with decades of Supreme Court precedent and that it considers a multitude of factors and looks at “the whole person when selecting whom to admit among the many thousands of highly qualified applicants.”