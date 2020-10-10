Venezuelans flee as troubles mount

VIRUS EFFECTS: People leaving the nation are encountering conditions that are worse than prior to the pandemic, with shelters closed and hitchhiking less effective

AP, PAMPLONA, Colombia





Eleazar Hernandez slept on a sidewalk amid a light drizzle, temperatures that dipped close to freezing and the roar of passing trucks.

The 23-year-old Venezuelan was trying to make it to the Colombian city of Medellin with his wife, who is seven months pregnant, but the couple had run out of money for transportation by the time they reached Pamplona, a small mountain town more than 482km from their final destination.

Unable to buy a bus ticket, Hernandez pinned his hopes on catching a ride on the back of a truck.

People hitchhike in Tunja, Colombia, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

It was the safest way to cross the Paramo de Berlin, a freezing plateau 4,000m above sea level.

“My wife can barely walk,” said Hernandez, who had spent four days sleeping on Pamplona’s sidewalks. “We need transport to get us out of here.”

After months of COVID-19 lockdowns that halted one of the world’s biggest migration movements in recent years, Venezuelans are once again fleeing their nation’s economic and humanitarian crisis.

Although the number of people leaving is smaller than at the height of the Venezuelan exodus, Colombian immigration officials expect 200,000 Venezuelans to enter the country in the months ahead, enticed by the prospects of earning higher wages and sending money back to Venezuela to feed their families.

The new migrants are encountering decidedly more adverse conditions than those who fled their homeland before the pandemic. Shelters remain closed, drivers are more reluctant to pick up hitchhikers and locals who fear contagion are less likely to help out with food donations.

“We hardly got any lifts along the way,” said Anahir Montilla, a cook from the Venezuelan state of Guarico who was approaching Colombia’s capital after traveling with her family for 27 days.

Before the pandemic, more than 5 million Venezuelans had left their country, according to the UN.

The poorest people left on foot, walking through a terrain that is often scorching, but can also get cold.

As governments across South America shut down their economies in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19, many migrants found themselves without work.

More than 100,000 Venezuelans returned to their country, where at least they would have a roof over their heads.

Today, official land and bridge crossings into Colombia are still closed, compelling migrants to flee through illegal pathways along the porous 2,200km border with Venezuela. The dirt roads are controlled by violent drug trafficking groups and rebel organizations like the National Liberation Army.

“The return of Venezuelan migrants is already happening even though the border is closed,” said Ana Milena Guerrero, an official for the International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian non-profit organization helping migrants.

Many are now forced to walk within their own country for days to reach the border due to gas shortages that have diminished transportation between cities.

Hernandez said that it took him a week to walk from his hometown of Los Teques to Colombia.

“I can’t allow my daughter to be born in a place where she might have to go to bed hungry,” he said.

“I am Venezuelan and I love my country, but it has become impossible to live there,” he said.