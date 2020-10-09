Hurricane lashes Mexico; tourists lament situation

AFP, CANCUN, Mexico





Hurricane Delta regained strength as it headed toward the US early yesterday after lashing Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

There were widespread power outages after Delta slammed into the Yucatan Peninsula in southeast Mexico as a Category 2 storm, toppling trees and ripping down power lines.

The region appeared to have escaped major destruction and there were no reports of deaths as the storm headed out into the Gulf of Mexico where it weakened to Category 1 as it churned toward the US Gulf Coast, before regaining its Category 2 status.

A utility pole leans on a Subway restaurant in the wake of Hurricane Delta in Cancun, Mexico, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Strong winds whipped Cancun, one of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations, where cars were hit by falling trees, street signs were blown over and stores were damaged, reporters said.

Thousands of tourists hunkered down in emergency shelters along the Riviera Maya coastline as the storm blew through, prompting concerns about the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“They took us into an abandoned building, no heat, no air conditioning, no fans, no kind of ventilation at all,” 42-year-old American tourist Nick Fifis said. “The staff are trying to help everybody, but there’s a mess. No masks, no social distancing. It’s just not safe.”

American Mandy Sears said she was just glad to be out of danger from the storm.

“Were we comfortable? No, but we were safe. Our experience has not been excellent, it has been miserable, but this is a catastrophe. We knew we were coming during hurricane season,” the 47-year-old said.

Delta was downgraded from an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 as it neared the peninsula, but is expected to become a major hurricane again as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico, the US National Hurricane Center said.