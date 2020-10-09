Housefly on Pence photobombs US debate with Harris

Reuters





A stray housefly briefly commanded the US national stage on Wednesday, generating buzz when it perched on US Vice President Mike Pence’s cropped white hair as he debated his Democratic rival, US Senator Kamala Harris.

The insect sat there for several minutes during the matchup, distracting viewers who perhaps might have been looking for a break from all the talk of taxes and trade.

“The fly won the debate,” Jeanne Duncan, an Oregon writer, posted on Twitter.

A fly rests on the head of US Vice President Mike Pence as he takes notes during the vice presidential debate against US Senator Kamala Harris at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. Photo: AFP

The fly hung on as the Republican former congressman and former Indiana governor shook his head and parried with Harris, appearing secure in the knowledge that the candidate was not in a position to shoo it away.

A short time later, it was gone, but its legend was only growing.

On Twitter, an account named @MikePenceFly swiftly gained thousands of followers.

Former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, posted a picture of himself with a fly swatter on Twitter, asking supporters to “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.”

His campaign set up a Web site, www.flywillvote.com, to register voters.

Within the hour, it was selling a “Truth over Flies” fly swatter for US$10.

Pence’s staff did not capitalize on the uninvited guest.

In a post-debate call, senior adviser Jason Miller had a different animal in mind.

“We had a deer in the headlights look from Senator Harris tonight,” he said.

Some Democrats took the opportunity to bring up US President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 infection.

“The fly needs to be quarantined,” US Representative Ilhan Omar wrote.

US Senator Rand Paul had a different spin.

“The deep state planted a bug on @VP. This illegal spying is really out of control,” he wrote.