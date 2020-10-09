A stray housefly briefly commanded the US national stage on Wednesday, generating buzz when it perched on US Vice President Mike Pence’s cropped white hair as he debated his Democratic rival, US Senator Kamala Harris.
The insect sat there for several minutes during the matchup, distracting viewers who perhaps might have been looking for a break from all the talk of taxes and trade.
“The fly won the debate,” Jeanne Duncan, an Oregon writer, posted on Twitter.
Photo: AFP
The fly hung on as the Republican former congressman and former Indiana governor shook his head and parried with Harris, appearing secure in the knowledge that the candidate was not in a position to shoo it away.
A short time later, it was gone, but its legend was only growing.
On Twitter, an account named @MikePenceFly swiftly gained thousands of followers.
Former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, posted a picture of himself with a fly swatter on Twitter, asking supporters to “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly.”
His campaign set up a Web site, www.flywillvote.com, to register voters.
Within the hour, it was selling a “Truth over Flies” fly swatter for US$10.
Pence’s staff did not capitalize on the uninvited guest.
In a post-debate call, senior adviser Jason Miller had a different animal in mind.
“We had a deer in the headlights look from Senator Harris tonight,” he said.
Some Democrats took the opportunity to bring up US President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 infection.
“The fly needs to be quarantined,” US Representative Ilhan Omar wrote.
US Senator Rand Paul had a different spin.
“The deep state planted a bug on @VP. This illegal spying is really out of control,” he wrote.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to
‘DECISIVE MOMENT’: The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh said his forces would target military units deployed in large cities as Yerevan denied firing toward Azerbaijan Azerbaijan yesterday said that Armenian forces had shelled its second city, Ganja, in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus. Armenia denied that it fired toward Azerbaijan, but the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, said that his forces had destroyed a military airbase in Ganja. “Permanent military units located in the large cities of Azerbaijan from now on become the targets of the defense army,” Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said. Fighting that broke out one week ago between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces has intensified in the past two days and spread way beyond the breakaway Karabakh