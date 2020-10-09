Half of Karabakh reportedly displaced

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN: An official in the region said that 90 percent of women and children have moved as clashes on the whole front line continue throughout the day

AFP, STEPANAKERT, Azerbaijan





Clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have displaced half of the population of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, an official said on Wednesday as international mediators were set to hold their first meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, yesterday.

Fighting was continuing yesterday ahead of the Geneva meeting, with fresh shelling in the province’s capital, Stepanakert.

Alongside the new bombardments in Stepanakert, Azerbaijan said that Armenian shelling on several villages near the front line had left people dead and wounded.

Meanwhile, Armenia said that the historic Ghazanchetsots (Holy Saviour) Cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh’s city of Shusha had been hit by shelling.

The Armenian government said on Facebook that Azerbaijani forces had hit the cathedral, publishing photographs of a gaping hole in the building, rubble on its floor and pews covered in gray dust.

In an interview with state-run television Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday urged an end to a “huge tragedy.”

Even if the longstanding conflict over the ethnic Armenian separatist region could not be resolved, a ceasefire must be agreed “as quickly as possible,” Putin said.

A few hours later Baku said that Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov would visit Geneva and meet leaders of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Minsk group, which is jointly chaired by diplomats from France, Russia and the US.

The Minsk group has sought a solution to the conflict since the 1990s.

Yerevan ruled out Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan meeting Bayramov in Geneva, saying “it is impossible to hold negotiations with one hand and continue military operations with the other.”

Mnatsakanyan is to meet Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Monday, next week.

Moscow announced that Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu had held talks on Wednesday with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts, without giving details.

The conflict has drawn in regional powers, with French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves le Drian warning that Turkey’s backing of Azerbaijan risks fueling the “internationalization” of the conflict.

The fighting in one of the most combustible frozen conflicts resulting from the fall of the Soviet Union erupted on Sept. 27, with Azerbaijan insisting that the region must return to its control.

Intermittent shelling by Azerbaijan’s forces has turned Stepanakert into a ghost town dotted with unexploded munitions and craters.

Much of Stepanakert’s 50,000 people have left, with those remaining hunkering down in cellars.

“According to our preliminary estimates, some 50 percent of Karabakh’s population and 90 percent of women and children — or some 70,000-75,000 people — have been displaced,” Karabakh Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan told reporters on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan has accused Armenian forces of shelling civilian targets in urban areas, including its second-largest city, Ganja.

Dozens of civilians have been confirmed killed in the fighting and the Armenian side has acknowledged more than 300 military deaths.

Azerbaijan has not reported any fatalities among its troops.

Azerbaijani prosecutors said that 427 dwellings populated by about 1,200 people had been destroyed.

Le Drian, speaking to the French parliament, accused Azerbaijan of initiating the current conflict and lamented “the large number of civilian victims for the sake of meager progress” on the ground.