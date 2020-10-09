Brazil on Wednesday passed 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as it approached 150,000 deaths in the second-most deathly outbreak outside the US.
Though the number of daily cases has come down from a peak in July, public health experts said that Brazil is ignoring social distancing precautions and faces the danger of a second wave by returning to normal life too quickly.
The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported 31,553 new cases, raising the total to 5,000,694, and 734 deaths, bringing the toll to 148,228 dead.
Photo: Reuters
The rolling daily average for the past week was 658 deaths a day, down from 1,073 deaths per day in the last week of July. Average new cases were 26,140 a day, almost half the rate of late July.
Federal University of Rio de Janeiro epidemiologist Roberto Medronho said that the numbers could be much higher if testing for COVID-19 was more widespread.
“Soon we will reach 150,000 deaths, a frightening number,” he said. “We are seeing the authorities easing social distancing more and more, despite the number of cases.”
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the gravity of the pandemic, even though he was infected and had to isolate for two weeks.
Bolsonaro has opposed lockdowns and encouraged Brazilians to get back to their normal lives so the economy could recover from what is expected to be its deepest annual slump on record.
As winter ends and temperatures rise, Brazilians are gathering without taking precautions, Medronho said.
“I fear we will have a second wave like in Europe, which is a big concern for public health officials,” he said.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to
‘DECISIVE MOMENT’: The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh said his forces would target military units deployed in large cities as Yerevan denied firing toward Azerbaijan Azerbaijan yesterday said that Armenian forces had shelled its second city, Ganja, in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus. Armenia denied that it fired toward Azerbaijan, but the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, said that his forces had destroyed a military airbase in Ganja. “Permanent military units located in the large cities of Azerbaijan from now on become the targets of the defense army,” Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said. Fighting that broke out one week ago between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces has intensified in the past two days and spread way beyond the breakaway Karabakh