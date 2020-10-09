Virus Outbreak: As Brazil hits 5m cases, concern over second wave

Reuters, BRASILIA





Brazil on Wednesday passed 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as it approached 150,000 deaths in the second-most deathly outbreak outside the US.

Though the number of daily cases has come down from a peak in July, public health experts said that Brazil is ignoring social distancing precautions and faces the danger of a second wave by returning to normal life too quickly.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health reported 31,553 new cases, raising the total to 5,000,694, and 734 deaths, bringing the toll to 148,228 dead.

A man walks next to graffiti depicting a cleaner in personal protective equipment spraying coronaviruses with the face of Braziian President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

The rolling daily average for the past week was 658 deaths a day, down from 1,073 deaths per day in the last week of July. Average new cases were 26,140 a day, almost half the rate of late July.

Federal University of Rio de Janeiro epidemiologist Roberto Medronho said that the numbers could be much higher if testing for COVID-19 was more widespread.

“Soon we will reach 150,000 deaths, a frightening number,” he said. “We are seeing the authorities easing social distancing more and more, despite the number of cases.”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has played down the gravity of the pandemic, even though he was infected and had to isolate for two weeks.

Bolsonaro has opposed lockdowns and encouraged Brazilians to get back to their normal lives so the economy could recover from what is expected to be its deepest annual slump on record.

As winter ends and temperatures rise, Brazilians are gathering without taking precautions, Medronho said.

“I fear we will have a second wave like in Europe, which is a big concern for public health officials,” he said.