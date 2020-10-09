Virus Outbreak: Italy imposes outdoor mask mandate as cases rebound

AP, ROME





Italy on Wednesday imposed a nationwide outdoor mask mandate with fines of up to 1,000 euros (US$1,177) for breaches, as the European nation where COVID-19 first hit hard scrambled to keep rebounding infections from spiraling out of control.

The Italian government passed the decree even though the overall per capita infection rate is among the lowest in Europe.

However, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that a steady, nine-week rise in infections nationwide demanded new preventive measures to stave off economically devastating closures and shutdowns.

A woman walks past a store selling masks in Turin, Italy, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“We have to be more rigorous because we want to avoid at all cost more restrictive measures for production and social activities,” Conte said.

The decree was passed on the same day that Italy added 3,678 new COVID-19 infections and 31 deaths to its toll, the highest increase since the peak of the outbreak in April.

Both hard-hit Lombardy and southern Campania added more than 500 cases each.

Italy has recorded 36,061 deaths, the second-highest number in Europe after the UK.

The new mask mandate was contained in a government decree extending the state of emergency until Jan. 31 next year. It requires residents to have masks on them at all times and to wear them unless they can guarantee that they can remain completely isolated from anyone other than family.

In addition, masks must be worn indoors everywhere except private homes, but even then, Conte urged Italians to keep their distance from relatives, given most new infections are occurring within families.

“The state can’t ask citizens to wear masks in their own homes, but we have a strong recommendation for all citizens: Even in our families we have to be careful,” Conte said.

Exceptions include for outdoor sporting activities, children under six and for people with health conditions that preclude wearing masks.