Italy on Wednesday imposed a nationwide outdoor mask mandate with fines of up to 1,000 euros (US$1,177) for breaches, as the European nation where COVID-19 first hit hard scrambled to keep rebounding infections from spiraling out of control.
The Italian government passed the decree even though the overall per capita infection rate is among the lowest in Europe.
However, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that a steady, nine-week rise in infections nationwide demanded new preventive measures to stave off economically devastating closures and shutdowns.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We have to be more rigorous because we want to avoid at all cost more restrictive measures for production and social activities,” Conte said.
The decree was passed on the same day that Italy added 3,678 new COVID-19 infections and 31 deaths to its toll, the highest increase since the peak of the outbreak in April.
Both hard-hit Lombardy and southern Campania added more than 500 cases each.
Italy has recorded 36,061 deaths, the second-highest number in Europe after the UK.
The new mask mandate was contained in a government decree extending the state of emergency until Jan. 31 next year. It requires residents to have masks on them at all times and to wear them unless they can guarantee that they can remain completely isolated from anyone other than family.
In addition, masks must be worn indoors everywhere except private homes, but even then, Conte urged Italians to keep their distance from relatives, given most new infections are occurring within families.
“The state can’t ask citizens to wear masks in their own homes, but we have a strong recommendation for all citizens: Even in our families we have to be careful,” Conte said.
Exceptions include for outdoor sporting activities, children under six and for people with health conditions that preclude wearing masks.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to
‘DECISIVE MOMENT’: The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh said his forces would target military units deployed in large cities as Yerevan denied firing toward Azerbaijan Azerbaijan yesterday said that Armenian forces had shelled its second city, Ganja, in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus. Armenia denied that it fired toward Azerbaijan, but the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, said that his forces had destroyed a military airbase in Ganja. “Permanent military units located in the large cities of Azerbaijan from now on become the targets of the defense army,” Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said. Fighting that broke out one week ago between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces has intensified in the past two days and spread way beyond the breakaway Karabakh