Virus Outbreak: German government issues new warning after jump in cases

AFP, BERLIN





The nation is experiencing a “worrying jump” in COVID-19 cases, German Minister of Health Jens Spahn said yesterday, as the number of new daily infections soared past 4,000 for the first time since early April.

Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute, the government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, said that the nation could see an uncontrollable spread of the coronavirus.

Europe’s biggest economy recorded 4,058 new COVID-19 infections over the 24 hours to yesterday, a stark increase on Wednesday’s figure of 2,828, the institute said.

German Minister of Health Jens Spahn, right, listens as Robert Koch Institute president Lothar Wieler speaks at a news conference in Berlin yesterday. Photo: AFP

“The numbers are showing a worrying jump,” Spahn told a news conference in Berlin, urging Germans not to drop their guard. “Barely any other country in Europe has managed the crisis as well so far, but we must not gamble away what we’ve achieved.”

He reminded Germans to stick to the well-known rules of wearing a mask, handwashing and social distancing, but he also urged them to add the COVID-19 smartphone app and the regular airing of rooms into their daily routines.

“We don’t know how the situation in Germany will develop in the coming weeks,” Wieler told the news conference. “It’s possible that we will reach more than 10,000 cases a day. It’s possible that the virus will spread uncontrollably, but I hope it doesn’t.”

Places where new infections top 50 per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous seven days are classed as “risk zones,” and local authorities are required to take specific measures to halt contagion.

Parts of central Berlin have slipped into the category, prompting the authorities to order restaurants and bars closed from 11pm. Numbers in the financial capital, Frankfurt, are also rising.

Hotspots have sprung up elsewhere in the nation, some recording mass infections from family events or private parties.

Spahn said that many of the cases were affecting younger people, who were “partying, traveling, thinking they are invincible, but they’re not.”

He urged young people to think of elderly relatives for whom the disease can have serious consequences.

Germany as of yesterday had recorded 311,503 cases, while 9,582 people had died.