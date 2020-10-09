The nation is experiencing a “worrying jump” in COVID-19 cases, German Minister of Health Jens Spahn said yesterday, as the number of new daily infections soared past 4,000 for the first time since early April.
Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute, the government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, said that the nation could see an uncontrollable spread of the coronavirus.
Europe’s biggest economy recorded 4,058 new COVID-19 infections over the 24 hours to yesterday, a stark increase on Wednesday’s figure of 2,828, the institute said.
Photo: AFP
“The numbers are showing a worrying jump,” Spahn told a news conference in Berlin, urging Germans not to drop their guard. “Barely any other country in Europe has managed the crisis as well so far, but we must not gamble away what we’ve achieved.”
He reminded Germans to stick to the well-known rules of wearing a mask, handwashing and social distancing, but he also urged them to add the COVID-19 smartphone app and the regular airing of rooms into their daily routines.
“We don’t know how the situation in Germany will develop in the coming weeks,” Wieler told the news conference. “It’s possible that we will reach more than 10,000 cases a day. It’s possible that the virus will spread uncontrollably, but I hope it doesn’t.”
Places where new infections top 50 per 100,000 inhabitants over the previous seven days are classed as “risk zones,” and local authorities are required to take specific measures to halt contagion.
Parts of central Berlin have slipped into the category, prompting the authorities to order restaurants and bars closed from 11pm. Numbers in the financial capital, Frankfurt, are also rising.
Hotspots have sprung up elsewhere in the nation, some recording mass infections from family events or private parties.
Spahn said that many of the cases were affecting younger people, who were “partying, traveling, thinking they are invincible, but they’re not.”
He urged young people to think of elderly relatives for whom the disease can have serious consequences.
Germany as of yesterday had recorded 311,503 cases, while 9,582 people had died.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to
‘DECISIVE MOMENT’: The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh said his forces would target military units deployed in large cities as Yerevan denied firing toward Azerbaijan Azerbaijan yesterday said that Armenian forces had shelled its second city, Ganja, in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus. Armenia denied that it fired toward Azerbaijan, but the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, said that his forces had destroyed a military airbase in Ganja. “Permanent military units located in the large cities of Azerbaijan from now on become the targets of the defense army,” Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said. Fighting that broke out one week ago between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces has intensified in the past two days and spread way beyond the breakaway Karabakh