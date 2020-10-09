The Scottish government on Wednesday ordered pubs in the nation’s two biggest cities to close, and restricted food and drink business in the rest of Scotland as it sought to control a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The British government was mulling whether to follow suit and tighten restrictions for England.
Like elsewhere in Europe, the UK has seen a second wave of infections since pubs and restaurants reopened, children went back to school and students returned to university.
Most of the UK is under national restrictions on socializing, including a 10pm curfew for bars and restaurants, and groups limited to six, with areas of high infection facing stricter local measures.
Scotland went even further, saying pubs, cafes and restaurants could only open between 6am and 6pm to sell food and non-alcoholic drinks. Drinking alcohol is only allowed outdoors.
Five areas with high infection rates, including the biggest cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh, face further measures, including a takeaway-only rule for bars and a recommendation to avoid public transport.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the measures were “a short, sharp action,” and would last for 16 days starting today.
“Without them, there is a risk the virus will be out of control by the end of this month,” she said in the Scottish Parliament.
The UK has the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe at 42,605, while 3,145 COVID-19 patients were in British hospitals on Tuesday, up from 2,390 a week earlier.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to
‘DECISIVE MOMENT’: The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh said his forces would target military units deployed in large cities as Yerevan denied firing toward Azerbaijan Azerbaijan yesterday said that Armenian forces had shelled its second city, Ganja, in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus. Armenia denied that it fired toward Azerbaijan, but the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, said that his forces had destroyed a military airbase in Ganja. “Permanent military units located in the large cities of Azerbaijan from now on become the targets of the defense army,” Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said. Fighting that broke out one week ago between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces has intensified in the past two days and spread way beyond the breakaway Karabakh