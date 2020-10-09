Virus Outbreak: Scotland shutters bars for 16 days

AP, LONDON





The Scottish government on Wednesday ordered pubs in the nation’s two biggest cities to close, and restricted food and drink business in the rest of Scotland as it sought to control a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The British government was mulling whether to follow suit and tighten restrictions for England.

Like elsewhere in Europe, the UK has seen a second wave of infections since pubs and restaurants reopened, children went back to school and students returned to university.

Most of the UK is under national restrictions on socializing, including a 10pm curfew for bars and restaurants, and groups limited to six, with areas of high infection facing stricter local measures.

Scotland went even further, saying pubs, cafes and restaurants could only open between 6am and 6pm to sell food and non-alcoholic drinks. Drinking alcohol is only allowed outdoors.

Five areas with high infection rates, including the biggest cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh, face further measures, including a takeaway-only rule for bars and a recommendation to avoid public transport.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the measures were “a short, sharp action,” and would last for 16 days starting today.

“Without them, there is a risk the virus will be out of control by the end of this month,” she said in the Scottish Parliament.

The UK has the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe at 42,605, while 3,145 COVID-19 patients were in British hospitals on Tuesday, up from 2,390 a week earlier.