US President Donald Trump on Wednesday credited Regeneron Pharmaceutical’s experimental monoclonal antibody treatment with his apparent recovery from COVID-19, and announced his intention to authorize emergency use of the therapeutic and provide it free to Americans.
“I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president, because I feel great,” Trump said in a video posted on Twitter.
“To me it wasn’t therapeutic, it just made me better, OK?” he said. “I call that a cure.”
Photo: Reuters / White House
Trump said that he believed his brush with the coronavirus was “a blessing from God,” because it gave him first-hand experience with the Regeneron monoclonal antibodies, which he described as “key” to his recovery.
Trump took the experimental treatment alongside remdesivir, the Gilead Sciences antiviral therapy, as well as the steroid dexamethasone, but said that he specifically asked doctors to give him the Regeneron treatment.
Regeneron shares jumped 2.7 percent in late trading on the US president’s remarks. Shares of Eli Lilly, which makes a competing antibody treatment also mentioned by Trump, jumped 1.7 percent.
Trump once again said that he believed the US would have a vaccine “very, very shortly,” but added for the first time that it was not likely to come until after the Nov. 3 US presidential election.
He blamed “politics” after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday released new standards that could delay the authorization of a vaccine until after the election.
Trump also claimed in the video, shot on the South Lawn of the White House, that he did not believe he needed to be hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, but that doctors insisted because of his office.
“I walked in, I didn’t feel good,” Trump said. “A short 24 hours later, I was feeling great, I wanted to get out of the hospital, and that’s what I want for everybody.”
Trump’s doctors said that they were able to detect antibodies in his bloodstream in a test taken on Monday. Regeneron said in an e-mail that its drug was probably responsible for the antibodies, rather than Trump producing his own.
The company on Wednesday said that it had made a formal request to the FDA for an emergency use authorization. It that if the authorization were approved, it had doses available for about 50,000 patients at no cost.
It was impossible to know whether Trump was feeling better because of the Regeneron drug, or the remdesivir or dexamethasone.
It was also unclear whether Trump had been “cured,” as people with COVID-19 sometimes take a turn for the worse a week or more after first showing symptoms.
Former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, appeared to react with skepticism to Trump’s decision to proclaim the antibody treatment a “cure,” telling a reporter about the declaration: “I hope you stay healthy.”
Biden also criticized Trump for calling his brush with COVID-19 a blessing.
“I think it’s a tragedy the president deals with COVID like it is something not to be worried about when already 210,000 people have died,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, North Carolina. “I think it’s a tragedy.”
