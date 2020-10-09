English test for Australia visas ‘favors abusers’

The Australian government’s plan to force people seeking a partner visa to learn English could leave them without a safety net from family violence, critics have said, despite the claim that the measure is aimed at protecting women.

The government announced in Tuesday’s budget that from late next year it would require partner visa applicants applying for permanency to have made “reasonable efforts” to learn English.

The same test would apply to their permanent resident sponsors.

Australian Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge said that “reasonable efforts” could include taking 500 hours of classes with an English program that is free for adult migrants.

The government is increasing the number of partner visas available this financial year.

Tudge and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have said that a lack of English language skills among partner migrants puts them at risk.

“In many communities a lack of English language for, particularly for wives well, you know, we know that that can lead to women being put in very vulnerable positions in the workplace, even in the home and domestic situations,” Morrison told radio station 2GB in Sydney yesterday. “Now, that’s an unhappy fact, but it’s a reality.”

However, the move has ignored the reality that women seeking partner visas often come to Australia married or with children, and the requirement could push them on to other visitor or temporary visas with no support, Monash Migration and Inclusion Centre deputy director Marie Segrave said.

“It needs to be very clear that visa status is used as leverage by perpetrators, all the time, and locking women out of the partner visa actually just enables perpetrators to continue to have control,” she said. “So it’s very concerning.”

In a 2017 study of family violence involving visa holders, Segrave found that perpetrators often used visa status to control their victims.

Women on temporary partner visas have access to financial support, housing support and income while their application is being processed, but those on student or other visas do not have the same safety net.

“We should not have women in a situation where they’re forced to stay with their perpetrator,” the academic said.

“The suggestion that proficiency is linked to safety does not understand that people are already married, that people already have children with this man and that it’s actually locking them out of the only safety net Australia has,” Segrave said. “The consequences are really significant.”

The risks have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with women on temporary visas who lost work unable to obtain financial support or unemployment payments.

In a study of 100 women, Segrave found that 55 percent had been threatened with deportation, with threats to withdraw sponsorship for temporary partner visa holders in 60 percent of the cases.

The proposed language requirement is supported by one of the major institutions teaching English to students, Ames Australia.

Learning English would help migrants access employment services and help women in family violence situations understand their rights, Ames Australia CEO Cath Scarth said.

“Access to domestic violence services, understanding the laws and understanding that husbands can’t threaten you with losing your visa if you leave — and all those kinds of things — is just that much harder if you don’t speak English,” she said.

“It’s entirely unclear why a person’s capacity to speak English should be relevant to the quality of their loving relationships, which is really what these visas are all about,” Australian MP Andrew Giles said.