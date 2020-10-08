FRANCE
Homeless men hit jackpot
Four homeless men won big after a scratchcard handed to them by a charitable gambler paid out 50,000 euros (US$58,795), lottery operator FDJ said on Tuesday. The four men in their 30s were begging outside a lottery shop in Brest when a departing customer handed them a scratchcard purchased for 1 euro. “What a surprise for the four young men when they discovered a win not of 5 euros, but of 50,000 euros,” the operator said. The four divvied up the windfall equally, FDJ said. “They were dumbfounded, but lucid,” a spokesperson said, adding that the quartet seemed to have no immediate plans for the money, except to leave town quickly.
UNITED STATES
First ‘gigafire’ recorded
California’s extraordinary year of wildfires has spawned a new milestone — the first “gigafire,” a blaze spanning 1 million acres (404,686 hectares), in modern history. The August complex fire in northern California on Monday expanded beyond 1 million acres, elevating it from a “megafire” to a “gigafire.” At 1.03 million acres, the fire is larger than the state of Rhode Island and is raging across seven counties, Cal Fire said. Five of the six largest fires ever recorded in the state have occurred this year, resulting in several dozen deaths and thousands of lost buildings.
UNITED STATES
Mask row leads to death
A New York man, who authorities say confronted another patron at a bar for not wearing a mask and was shoved to the ground, has died. Rocco Sapienza, who was 80, confronted another patron at a bar in West Seneca on Sept. 26 because he was not wearing a mask, Erie County prosecutors said. Donald Lewinski, 65, then shoved Sapienza, who fell and struck his head on the floor. Sapienza was knocked unconscious and eventually died on Thursday last week, WIVB-TV reported. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, the district attorney said. Lewinski was to be charged with criminally negligent homicide.
UNITED STATES
Van Halen dies at 65
Guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen died on Tuesday following a long battle with cancer, his son announced. “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolf Van Halen wrote in a message on Twitter with a picture of the rocker, who was 65. “He was the best father I could ever ask for.” Born in the Netherlands and raised in California, Van Halen founded the rock group Van Halen with his older brother, Alex, in the early 1970s. The group sold more than 75 million albums and has more No. 1 hits on the mainstream US rock chart than any other artist, according to the band’s label. The album 1984 was a high point, giving the group its only No. 1 single Jump.
UNITED STATES
Johnny Nash dies at 80
Singer Johnny Nash, known for the 1970s reggae hit I Can See Clearly Now, has died at the age of 80, his son told celebrity Web site TMZ and a Los Angeles TV station. Nash died on Tuesday of natural causes, his son, John Nash III, told TMZ. “He was a wonderful father and family man. He loved people and the world. He will be missed within his community. Family was his everything,” John Nash III said. I Can See Clearly Now, released in 1972, topped the singles chart for four weeks.
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
Turkey yesterday entered a new era of tight social media restrictions that threaten to erase the local presence of Facebook and Twitter should they fail to take down contentious posts. The legislation was rammed through parliament by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP party and follows the government’s crackdown on opposition newspapers and television channels. Facebook senior human rights adviser Iain Levine wrote on Twitter that it “raises many concerns [about] human rights.” While fearful, free speech advocates are not certain whether Erdogan’s government would be able to implement the law’s most punitive measures — or if social media companies would ever
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to