World News Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

Homeless men hit jackpot

Four homeless men won big after a scratchcard handed to them by a charitable gambler paid out 50,000 euros (US$58,795), lottery operator FDJ said on Tuesday. The four men in their 30s were begging outside a lottery shop in Brest when a departing customer handed them a scratchcard purchased for 1 euro. “What a surprise for the four young men when they discovered a win not of 5 euros, but of 50,000 euros,” the operator said. The four divvied up the windfall equally, FDJ said. “They were dumbfounded, but lucid,” a spokesperson said, adding that the quartet seemed to have no immediate plans for the money, except to leave town quickly.

UNITED STATES

First ‘gigafire’ recorded

California’s extraordinary year of wildfires has spawned a new milestone — the first “gigafire,” a blaze spanning 1 million acres (404,686 hectares), in modern history. The August complex fire in northern California on Monday expanded beyond 1 million acres, elevating it from a “megafire” to a “gigafire.” At 1.03 million acres, the fire is larger than the state of Rhode Island and is raging across seven counties, Cal Fire said. Five of the six largest fires ever recorded in the state have occurred this year, resulting in several dozen deaths and thousands of lost buildings.

UNITED STATES

Mask row leads to death

A New York man, who authorities say confronted another patron at a bar for not wearing a mask and was shoved to the ground, has died. Rocco Sapienza, who was 80, confronted another patron at a bar in West Seneca on Sept. 26 because he was not wearing a mask, Erie County prosecutors said. Donald Lewinski, 65, then shoved Sapienza, who fell and struck his head on the floor. Sapienza was knocked unconscious and eventually died on Thursday last week, WIVB-TV reported. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, the district attorney said. Lewinski was to be charged with criminally negligent homicide.

UNITED STATES

Van Halen dies at 65

Guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen died on Tuesday following a long battle with cancer, his son announced. “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolf Van Halen wrote in a message on Twitter with a picture of the rocker, who was 65. “He was the best father I could ever ask for.” Born in the Netherlands and raised in California, Van Halen founded the rock group Van Halen with his older brother, Alex, in the early 1970s. The group sold more than 75 million albums and has more No. 1 hits on the mainstream US rock chart than any other artist, according to the band’s label. The album 1984 was a high point, giving the group its only No. 1 single Jump.

UNITED STATES

Johnny Nash dies at 80

Singer Johnny Nash, known for the 1970s reggae hit I Can See Clearly Now, has died at the age of 80, his son told celebrity Web site TMZ and a Los Angeles TV station. Nash died on Tuesday of natural causes, his son, John Nash III, told TMZ. “He was a wonderful father and family man. He loved people and the world. He will be missed within his community. Family was his everything,” John Nash III said. I Can See Clearly Now, released in 1972, topped the singles chart for four weeks.