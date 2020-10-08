US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called an abrupt end to negotiations with Democrats over additional COVID-19 relief, delaying action until after the election, despite ominous warnings from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about deteriorating economic conditions.
Trump tweeted that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “not negotiating in good faith” and said he had asked US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his US Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.
Photo: AFP
Hours later, Trump appeared to edge back a bit from his call to end negotiations.
He took to Twitter again and called on Congress to send him a “Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks (US$1,200)” — a reference to a pre-election batch of direct payments to most Americans that had been a central piece of negotiations between Pelosi and the White House.
Pelosi has generally rejected taking a piecemeal approach to COVID-19 relief.
“I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?” Trump said in a flurry of tweets on Tuesday evening.
He also called on Congress to immediately approve US$25 billion for airlines and US$135 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses.
The unexpected turn could be a blow to Trump’s reelection prospects, and comes as his administration and campaign are in turmoil.
Trump is quarantining in the White House with a case of COVID-19, and the latest batch of opinion polls shows him significantly behind former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, with the election four weeks away.
The collapse means that Trump and down-ballot Republicans would face reelection without delivering aid to voters — such as the US$1,200 direct payments, or “Trump checks,” to most individuals — even as the national jobless rate is about 8 percent, with millions facing the threat of eviction.
One endangered Republican, US Senator Susan Collins, said that “waiting until after the election to reach an agreement on the next COVID-19 relief package is a huge mistake.”
Biden slammed Trump’s move.
“Make no mistake: If you are out of work, if your business is closed, if your child’s school is shut down, if you are seeing layoffs in your community, Donald Trump decided today that none of that — none of it — matters to him,” Biden said in a statement released by his campaign.
Trump’s move came immediately after he spoke with the top Republican leaders in Congress, who had been warily watching talks between US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi.
Many Senate Republicans had signaled they would not be willing to go along with any stimulus legislation that topped US$1 trillion, and Republican aides had been privately dismissive of the prospects for a deal.
