US Presidential Election: Facebook, Instagram ban accounts linked to QAnon

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Facebook on Tuesday announced a ban on all accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy group, as the social network tries to clamp down on misinformation ahead of the Nov. 3 US presidential election.

The move against QAnon at Facebook and its image-sharing platform Instagram comes as the online giant tries to avoid being used to deceive or confuse voters, as was the case during the 2016 election that put US President Donald Trump in the White House.

“We will remove any Facebook Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts representing QAnon, even if they contain no violent content,” Facebook said in a blog post.

Demonstrators from conspiracy theorist group QAnon protest against child trafficking at a rally on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, on Aug. 22. Photo: AFP

From an anonymous 2017 posting claiming bizarre child exploitation and political plots, the headless and bodiless movement has earned a place in Trump’s Twitter stream.

The FBI said in a report last year QAnon was one of several movements that could drive “both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts.”

The ban on QAnon accounts steps up Facebook’s efforts to clamp down on misinformation campaigns sometimes endorsed by Trump.

“Facebook’s decision to ban QAnon from all its platforms is a much needed, if belated, step to purge dangerous conspiracy theories from the platform,” Anti-Defamation League chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt said.

“We hope that this is a sincere effort to purge hate and antisemitism from their platform, and not another knee-jerk response to pressure from members of Congress and the public,” he said.

The moves made across Facebook and Instagram were against accounts tied to “offline anarchist groups that support violent acts amidst protests, US-based militia organizations and QAnon,” the blog post said.

Facebook recently prohibited ads that praise, support or represent militarized social movements and QAnon. In August, it removed hundreds of groups tied to QAnon and imposed restrictions on nearly 2,000 more as part of a crackdown on stoking violence.

Critics have charged that inflammatory content from QAnon was spreading on Facebook, despite the platform’s proclaimed effort to contain it.

Facebook said it tightened its prohibition on QAnon after noticing that, despite taking down posts directly promoting violence, QAnon supporter messages adapted to avoid restrictions.

For example, QAnon used the platform to claim deadly wildfires raging on the US west coast were started by certain groups, which diverted attention of police and firefighters.

“QAnon messaging changes very quickly and we see networks of supporters build an audience with one message and then quickly pivot to another,” Facebook said.