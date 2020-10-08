Facebook on Tuesday announced a ban on all accounts linked to the QAnon conspiracy group, as the social network tries to clamp down on misinformation ahead of the Nov. 3 US presidential election.
The move against QAnon at Facebook and its image-sharing platform Instagram comes as the online giant tries to avoid being used to deceive or confuse voters, as was the case during the 2016 election that put US President Donald Trump in the White House.
“We will remove any Facebook Pages, Groups and Instagram accounts representing QAnon, even if they contain no violent content,” Facebook said in a blog post.
Photo: AFP
From an anonymous 2017 posting claiming bizarre child exploitation and political plots, the headless and bodiless movement has earned a place in Trump’s Twitter stream.
The FBI said in a report last year QAnon was one of several movements that could drive “both groups and individual extremists to carry out criminal or violent acts.”
The ban on QAnon accounts steps up Facebook’s efforts to clamp down on misinformation campaigns sometimes endorsed by Trump.
“Facebook’s decision to ban QAnon from all its platforms is a much needed, if belated, step to purge dangerous conspiracy theories from the platform,” Anti-Defamation League chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt said.
“We hope that this is a sincere effort to purge hate and antisemitism from their platform, and not another knee-jerk response to pressure from members of Congress and the public,” he said.
The moves made across Facebook and Instagram were against accounts tied to “offline anarchist groups that support violent acts amidst protests, US-based militia organizations and QAnon,” the blog post said.
Facebook recently prohibited ads that praise, support or represent militarized social movements and QAnon. In August, it removed hundreds of groups tied to QAnon and imposed restrictions on nearly 2,000 more as part of a crackdown on stoking violence.
Critics have charged that inflammatory content from QAnon was spreading on Facebook, despite the platform’s proclaimed effort to contain it.
Facebook said it tightened its prohibition on QAnon after noticing that, despite taking down posts directly promoting violence, QAnon supporter messages adapted to avoid restrictions.
For example, QAnon used the platform to claim deadly wildfires raging on the US west coast were started by certain groups, which diverted attention of police and firefighters.
“QAnon messaging changes very quickly and we see networks of supporters build an audience with one message and then quickly pivot to another,” Facebook said.
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
Turkey yesterday entered a new era of tight social media restrictions that threaten to erase the local presence of Facebook and Twitter should they fail to take down contentious posts. The legislation was rammed through parliament by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP party and follows the government’s crackdown on opposition newspapers and television channels. Facebook senior human rights adviser Iain Levine wrote on Twitter that it “raises many concerns [about] human rights.” While fearful, free speech advocates are not certain whether Erdogan’s government would be able to implement the law’s most punitive measures — or if social media companies would ever
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to