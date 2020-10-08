A man who took a sledgehammer several years ago to deface US President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has allegedly struck again.
James Otis was arrested on Monday for felony vandalism, accused of using a pick axe last week while dressed as the Incredible Hulk to destroy the star for a second time.
The 56-year-old activist, who had expressed his intention to damage the star on social media, turned himself in and was released on Monday evening after posting bail, police said.
Photo: AFP
He was identified by officers as the culprit after police reviewed video footage of the incident that took place on Friday last week.
In 2016, Otis was arrested for the same charge and pleaded no contest after destroying the plaque with a sledgehammer and pick axe.
At the time, he expressed his open “disdain” of Trump and said he was not afraid of serving time in jail.
“I just sort of had enough with Mr Trump’s aggressive language toward women and his behavior, his sexual violence with women and against women,” he then told the Los Angeles Times, referring to accusations of sexual assault made against the president. “I’ve had personally in my own family four people who have been assaulted or have had sexual violence happen to them. It all became very personal.”
The star, awarded to Trump in 2007 for his work on his reality television show The Apprentice, has been defaced a number of times since Trump’s election.
In 2016, a Los Angeles street artist built a tiny wall of wooden planks topped with barbed wire around it, in protest at Trump’s campaign vow to build a wall on the Mexican border.
Several years ago, excrement was also left on the star and someone drew a large yellow X over it.
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
Turkey yesterday entered a new era of tight social media restrictions that threaten to erase the local presence of Facebook and Twitter should they fail to take down contentious posts. The legislation was rammed through parliament by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP party and follows the government’s crackdown on opposition newspapers and television channels. Facebook senior human rights adviser Iain Levine wrote on Twitter that it “raises many concerns [about] human rights.” While fearful, free speech advocates are not certain whether Erdogan’s government would be able to implement the law’s most punitive measures — or if social media companies would ever
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to