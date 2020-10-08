US Presidential Election: Biden nixes debate if Trump still has COVID

Reuters, HAGERSTOWN, Maryland





Former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, on Tuesday said that next week’s debate with US President Donald Trump should not take place if Trump is still infected with COVID-19.

Biden said the debate on Thursday next week in Miami should only be staged under strict health guidelines and called the COVID-19 outbreak that has hit Trump and a wave of other White House officials “a very serious problem.”

“If he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden told reporters after a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

Former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, speaks at the Lodges in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“I’m not sure what President Trump is all about now. I don’t know what his status is. I’m looking forward to being able to debate him, but I just hope all the protocols are followed,” Biden said.

Asked about Biden’s comments, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said: “President Trump will be healthy and will be there. There’s no getting out of this one for Biden, and his protectors in the media can’t cover for him.”

After days of conflicting messages from doctors and aides about his condition, Trump, 74, returned to the White House on Monday after three nights at a hospital.

His doctor on Tuesday said that Trump reported no COVID-19 symptoms and was doing “extremely well.”

The normal quarantine period for anyone testing positive for the novel coronavirus is 14 days. Trump announced his positive test on Friday last week.

However, the disease continues to spread among Trump’s top aides, with White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller on Tuesday saying he tested positive.

“Too many people have been infected. It’s a very serious problem, so I will be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic and what the docs say is the right thing to do,” Biden said of his debate participation.

Biden, 77, on Tuesday tested negative again for COVID-19, a week after sharing a debate stage with Trump in Cleveland.

US Vice President Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, were to hold their debate last night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was safe for Pence to take part in the debate because he was not in close contact with anyone with COVID-19, including Trump.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden gave a speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the US Civil War.

He said that as president, he would put politics aside and try to heal the country’s widening racial, political and economic divisions.

Biden did not invoke the name of Trump, but said the country was experiencing “total unrelenting partisan warfare” that had made it hard to tackle COVID-19, which has killed more than 211,000 people in the US and cost millions more their jobs.

“Let’s set the partisanship aside. Let’s end the politics. Let’s follow the science. Wearing a mask isn’t a political statement. It’s a scientific recommendation,” Biden said, alluding to Trump’s repeated refusal to wear a mask for safety.

“What we need in America is leadership that seeks to de-escalate tensions, to open lines of communication, and to bring us together,” he said. “As president, that is precisely what I will do.”