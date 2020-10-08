Former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, on Tuesday said that next week’s debate with US President Donald Trump should not take place if Trump is still infected with COVID-19.
Biden said the debate on Thursday next week in Miami should only be staged under strict health guidelines and called the COVID-19 outbreak that has hit Trump and a wave of other White House officials “a very serious problem.”
“If he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden told reporters after a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.
Photo: AFP
“I’m not sure what President Trump is all about now. I don’t know what his status is. I’m looking forward to being able to debate him, but I just hope all the protocols are followed,” Biden said.
Asked about Biden’s comments, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said: “President Trump will be healthy and will be there. There’s no getting out of this one for Biden, and his protectors in the media can’t cover for him.”
After days of conflicting messages from doctors and aides about his condition, Trump, 74, returned to the White House on Monday after three nights at a hospital.
His doctor on Tuesday said that Trump reported no COVID-19 symptoms and was doing “extremely well.”
The normal quarantine period for anyone testing positive for the novel coronavirus is 14 days. Trump announced his positive test on Friday last week.
However, the disease continues to spread among Trump’s top aides, with White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller on Tuesday saying he tested positive.
“Too many people have been infected. It’s a very serious problem, so I will be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic and what the docs say is the right thing to do,” Biden said of his debate participation.
Biden, 77, on Tuesday tested negative again for COVID-19, a week after sharing a debate stage with Trump in Cleveland.
US Vice President Mike Pence and Biden’s running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, were to hold their debate last night in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was safe for Pence to take part in the debate because he was not in close contact with anyone with COVID-19, including Trump.
Earlier on Tuesday, Biden gave a speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the US Civil War.
He said that as president, he would put politics aside and try to heal the country’s widening racial, political and economic divisions.
Biden did not invoke the name of Trump, but said the country was experiencing “total unrelenting partisan warfare” that had made it hard to tackle COVID-19, which has killed more than 211,000 people in the US and cost millions more their jobs.
“Let’s set the partisanship aside. Let’s end the politics. Let’s follow the science. Wearing a mask isn’t a political statement. It’s a scientific recommendation,” Biden said, alluding to Trump’s repeated refusal to wear a mask for safety.
“What we need in America is leadership that seeks to de-escalate tensions, to open lines of communication, and to bring us together,” he said. “As president, that is precisely what I will do.”
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
Turkey yesterday entered a new era of tight social media restrictions that threaten to erase the local presence of Facebook and Twitter should they fail to take down contentious posts. The legislation was rammed through parliament by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP party and follows the government’s crackdown on opposition newspapers and television channels. Facebook senior human rights adviser Iain Levine wrote on Twitter that it “raises many concerns [about] human rights.” While fearful, free speech advocates are not certain whether Erdogan’s government would be able to implement the law’s most punitive measures — or if social media companies would ever
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to