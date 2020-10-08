US Presidential Election: Trump returns to downplaying virus

‘LIVE WITH IT’: Reporting ‘no symptoms,’ the US president suggested that COVID-19 was akin to the flu, even as top military leaders and more of his staff test positive

AP, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump, said to be making progress in his recovery from COVID-19, on Tuesday tweeted his eagerness to return to the campaign trail even as the outbreak that has killed more than 211,000 Americans reached ever more widely into the upper echelons of the US government.

As Trump convalesced out of sight in the White House, his administration defended the protections it has put in place to protect the staff working there to treat and support him.

Trump again publicly played down the virus on Twitter after his return from three days in hospital, as even more aides tested positive.

US President Donald Trump removes his protective mask on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg

His doctor, US Navy Commander Sean Conley, said in a letter that the president had a “restful” Monday night at the White House and “reports no symptoms.”

Anxious to project strength, Trump, who is still contagious with the virus, tweeted that he was planning to attend the debate with former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, on Thursday next week in Miami.

“It will be great,” he wrote on Twitter.

Biden said there should not be a debate as long as Trump remains COVID-19 positive.

Elsewhere in the government, the scope of the outbreak was still being uncovered.

On Tuesday, the nation’s top military leaders, including General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the vice chairman, General John Hyten, were in quarantine after exposure to Admiral Charles Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard.

It was not known how Ray contracted the virus, but he attended an event for military families at the White House on Sept. 27.

The US Coast Guard said in a statement that Ray felt mild symptoms over the weekend and was tested on Monday.

Also testing positive on Tuesday was Stephen Miller, a top policy adviser and Trump speechwriter, who has been an architect of Trump’s restrictive immigration measures.

His wife, Katie Miller, who serves as communications director to US Vice President Mike Pence, had the virus earlier this year.

She had been in Salt Lake City with Pence where he is preparing to debate Biden’s running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, but she left as soon as she found out about her husband’s diagnosis, officials said. She tested negative on Tuesday.

Trump falsely suggested that the virus was akin to the seasonal flu.

“Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu,” he tweeted. “Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”

In fact, COVID-19 has already proven to be a more potent killer, particularly among older populations, than seasonal flu, and has shown indications of having long-term impacts on the health of younger people it infects.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that influenza has resulted in far fewer yearly deaths than Trump said — between 12,000 and 61,000 annually since 2010.

Trump was working out of makeshift office space on the ground floor of the White House residence, in close proximity to the White House Medical Unit’s office suite, with only a few aides granted a face-to-face audience.

The West Wing was largely vacant, as a number of Trump’s aides were either sick or quarantining after exposure to people infected with the virus, or otherwise working remotely as a precaution.

First lady Melania Trump was isolating upstairs in the White House. On Tuesday, her office released a memo outlining extensive health and safety precautions that have been put in place in the executive residence, including adopting hospital-grade disinfection policies, encouraging “maximum teleworking,” and installing additional sanitization and filtration systems.

Residence staff in direct contact with the first family are tested daily and support staff are tested every 48 hours.