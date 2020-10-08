EU should target oligarchs close to Kremlin: Navalny

Reuters, BERLIN





Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny yesterday called on the EU to take tough action against oligarchs close to the Kremlin, as he continued his recovery in Germany after being poisoned by a nerve agent.

Germany on Tuesday said that it was discussing with its partners what action to take after the global chemicals watchdog confirmed Navalny had been poisoned with a new and undeclared variant in the Novichok family of nerve agents.

Several Western governments have said that Russia, which has denied accusations by Navalny that it was involved in the poisoning, must help in the investigations or face consequences.

Then-German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are pictured at the Chancellory in Berlin on Sept. 8, 2005. Photo: AFP

“Sanctions against the whole country don’t work. The most important thing is to impose entry bans on profiteers of the regime and freeze their assets,” Navalny told German daily Bild.

“They embezzle money, steal billions, and at the weekend they fly to Berlin or London, buy expensive apartments and sit in cafes,” he said.

He singled out Valery Gergiev, chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic, as a target for sanctions, saying he was a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny was airlifted to Berlin for treatment after taking ill on a flight in Siberia on Aug. 20 and has since been discharged. He has said he wants to return to Russia.

He was scathing about what he said was Russia’s failure to help in the investigation.

“There is not even an attempt to make it look like they are investigating,” Navalny told Bild, reiterating his view that his poisoning was a direct order from Putin.

Navalny also criticized former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a friend of Putin and lobbyist for Russian energy firms, calling him “an errand boy for Putin who protects murderers.”