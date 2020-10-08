Greece’s neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn yesterday was branded a criminal organization, with its leaders facing heavy sentences in one of the most important trials in the nation’s political history.
The judgement came as anti-fascist demonstrators clashed with police and on the sidelines of a large protest of about 15,000 people.
Reading out the verdict in a trial that lasted more than five years, Judge Maria Lepenioti said that Golden Dawn founder and leader Nikos Michaloliakos and other senior members were guilty of running a criminal organization.
Photo: Reuters
None of the party’s senior members were present in court.
Michaloliakos and fellow senior members face jail sentences of five to 15 years. The sentences were to be announced in separate hearings.
The crowd had started gathering two hours before the verdicts were handed down in response to a call from the anti-fascist movement, trade unions and left-wing political parties.
“The people want the Nazis in jail,” placards read.
Hundreds of police were also deployed at the courthouse, a few kilometers from the historic center of Athens.
The prosecutions were sparked by the late-night murder of 34-year-old anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was chased down by a mob of Golden Dawn thugs and stabbed to death in front of a cafe in the western Athens suburb of Keratsini in September 2013.
His mother, Magda, was seen celebrating outside the court after the hearing.
The killer, former truck driver Yiorgos Roupakias, confessed, but the attack sparked outrage and the charges that Golden Dawn was a paramilitary-style organization that used beatings, intimidation and murder as tactics — all with the knowledge of senior party members.
Also convicted yesterday, Roupakias faces a life sentence.
There was uproar last year when Greek chief prosecutor Adamantia Economou called for the acquittal of the party leaders on the basis that the existence of a criminal organization had not been proven.
Sixty-eight members of the party had been on trial, including Michaloliakos and more than a dozen other former lawmakers who were elected in 2012 as the openly xenophobic group capitalized on discontent over unemployment and migration.
The court was also to hand down judgements for two other assault cases allegedly involving Golden Dawn members.
An Egyptian fisherman was left with broken teeth and head injuries after being beaten with clubs and metal bars as he slept in June 2012.
Just over a year later, communists putting up posters were attacked with nail-studded clubs.
Golden Dawn was at its political peak at the time of Pavlos Fyssas’ murder, having won 18 seats in the 300-seat parliament in 2012 amid anger over a financial crisis in Greece that discredited mainstream political parties.
Three years later, it also sent three deputies to the European Parliament in another strong showing.
However, the investigation took its toll, causing a number of senior members to defect.
In an election last year, the party failed to win a single seat.
