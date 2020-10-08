Japanese consumers have embraced a campaign to address their addiction to plastic bags, but new measures to combat marine pollution have created an unforeseen problem: a rise in shoplifting.
All of Japan’s stores were in July required to introduce a fee for plastic shopping bags, with the aim of encouraging shoppers to use their own reusable bags rather than pay for carrier bags.
While supermarket and convenience store chains reported a dramatic drop in plastic bag use as consumers quickly changed their shopping habits, a significant proportion said some were exploiting the campaign against single-use plastics to shoplift.
Despite being encouraged to use regular in-store baskets, some shoppers place items in their own bags, making it harder for staff to spot stolen goods, local media have reported.
At Akidai Sekimachi Honten, a supermarket in Tokyo, about 80 percent of customers started bringing their own bags when the plastic bag charge was introduced, Jiji Press has reported.
The country’s three largest convenience store operators reported a similarly impressive trend, saying that 75 percent of their customers had shunned plastic bags in July.
However, a rise in shoplifting has forced the store to tighten security, even including measures to combat the theft of baskets some light-fingered customers use to carry their shopping home rather than pay for a plastic bag.
“We’re not OK with customers taking away baskets, as they cost a few hundred yen each,” Hiromichi Akiba, the supermarket chain’s president, told Jiji. “We thought we would be able to reduce costs by charging for plastic bags, but we’ve been facing unexpected expenditures instead.”
Shop assistants have said they are reluctant to confront people they suspect of placing items into a reusable bag with the intention of leaving without paying.
“It’s difficult to judge whether they are stealing or not,” one Tokyo supermarket employee said.
