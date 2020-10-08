Japan discusses strategic ties with Australia, India

Reuters, TOKYO





Japan and Australia yesterday discussed what Tokyo termed their special, strategic partnership, agreeing to broaden security measures and improve cooperation in the face of “changing” regional conditions.

The meeting between Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne took place a day after four-way talks between the foreign ministers of Japan, Australia, India and the US, in which US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for deeper cooperation with Asian allies as a bulwark against China’s growing regional influence.

Pompeo’s visit saw him call for a united front against Beijing, a sensitive subject for Washington’s allies that are reliant on China for trade.

China has warned about “exclusive cliques” that target third parties, but statements about yesterday’s discussions did not mention China by name.

Motegi told Payne at the start of their meeting yesterday: “Our two nations have a special strategic partnership, and the possibilities for deepening cooperation are great.”

He did not elaborate.

However, in their discussions the two agreed to broaden cooperation in the security sphere in response to “new issues,” the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said later in a statement, although no further details were given.

They also agreed to work toward a visit to Japan by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at “an appropriate time.”

Motegi then met with Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and said that Tokyo would continue to emphasize its strategic partnership with India under the government of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office last month.

NAVAL EXERCISES

Indian media had speculated that New Delhi would invite Australia to participate in the annual Malabar naval exercises with Japan and the US.

New Delhi has hesitated on making the exercises bigger, because China in the past has criticized such proposed multilateral drills as an anti-China grouping driven by the US.

Although the ministry said that Motegi and Jaishankar agreed to stay in close contact, no mention was made of the exercises.