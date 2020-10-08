Japan and Australia yesterday discussed what Tokyo termed their special, strategic partnership, agreeing to broaden security measures and improve cooperation in the face of “changing” regional conditions.
The meeting between Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne took place a day after four-way talks between the foreign ministers of Japan, Australia, India and the US, in which US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for deeper cooperation with Asian allies as a bulwark against China’s growing regional influence.
Pompeo’s visit saw him call for a united front against Beijing, a sensitive subject for Washington’s allies that are reliant on China for trade.
China has warned about “exclusive cliques” that target third parties, but statements about yesterday’s discussions did not mention China by name.
Motegi told Payne at the start of their meeting yesterday: “Our two nations have a special strategic partnership, and the possibilities for deepening cooperation are great.”
He did not elaborate.
However, in their discussions the two agreed to broaden cooperation in the security sphere in response to “new issues,” the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said later in a statement, although no further details were given.
They also agreed to work toward a visit to Japan by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at “an appropriate time.”
Motegi then met with Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and said that Tokyo would continue to emphasize its strategic partnership with India under the government of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office last month.
NAVAL EXERCISES
Indian media had speculated that New Delhi would invite Australia to participate in the annual Malabar naval exercises with Japan and the US.
New Delhi has hesitated on making the exercises bigger, because China in the past has criticized such proposed multilateral drills as an anti-China grouping driven by the US.
Although the ministry said that Motegi and Jaishankar agreed to stay in close contact, no mention was made of the exercises.
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
Turkey yesterday entered a new era of tight social media restrictions that threaten to erase the local presence of Facebook and Twitter should they fail to take down contentious posts. The legislation was rammed through parliament by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP party and follows the government’s crackdown on opposition newspapers and television channels. Facebook senior human rights adviser Iain Levine wrote on Twitter that it “raises many concerns [about] human rights.” While fearful, free speech advocates are not certain whether Erdogan’s government would be able to implement the law’s most punitive measures — or if social media companies would ever
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to