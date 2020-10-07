World News Quick Take

SRI LANKA

Cluster found in factory

The government yesterday said more than 300 garment factory workers have been infected with COVID-19, days after reporting the nation’s first community infection in two months. All 321 cases have been identified in the factory cluster after the first patient was diagnosed at a hospital two days ago, the Ministry of Health said. The outbreak in the suburbs of Colombo was identified despite the government saying that it has successfully controlled the spread of the virus.

FRANCE

Paris poor hit by virus

More than half the people living in extreme poverty in the Paris region, in particular migrants, have been infected with COVID-19, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said yesterday. The positivity rate stood at 55 percent in emergency shelters and food distribution centers where MSF carried out tests in late June and early July — compared with just 12 percent in Paris. MSF said it was the first study in Europe to focus on a region’s poorest residents, including migrants, which represented 90 percent of the more than 800 people tested.

ARGENTINA

Positive rate highest

The nation has the world’s highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests, according to Oxford-linked tracker Our World In Data, with nearly six out of 10 yielding an infection, a reflection of low testing levels and loose enforcement of lockdown rules. The country hit 809,728 confirmed cases on Monday, with a seven-day rolling average of about 12,500 new daily infections. It passed 20,000 fatalities last week. Medical professionals said that low levels of testing and lax restrictions had propelled the high positive rate.

SINGAPORE

PM testifies in blogger case

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) yesterday testified in court at the start of his defamation suit against a blogger who shared an article on Facebook linking him to a corruption scandal. Lee has accused Leong Sze Hian (梁實軒) of spreading false claims about him over the article relating to the money-laundering scandal at state fund 1MDB in Malaysia. The article that Leong shared, originally published in a Malaysian news portal, alleged that Lee was the target of an investigation in Malaysia over 1MDB. Taking the stand, Lee accused Leong of making “malicious and baseless” allegations, which had undermined the government’s “integrity and honesty.” He said he had also suffered damage to his own reputation.

MALDIVES

Ex-official sentenced

Former vice president Ahmed Adeeb has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to graft, money laundering and abuse of power, court officials said yesterday. Adeeb was a close ally of ex-president Abdulla Yameen until Adeeb was jailed for allegedly trying to assassinate the former ruler with a bomb on board his yacht in 2015. The Criminal Court, in an overnight decision, also imposed a fine of 2 million rufiyaa (US$129,000) for Adeeb’s role in syphoning money from the state tourism promoter while in office. He was accused of causing a loss of about US$260 million to the state in leasing islets for resort development and receiving kickbacks from tourism companies. “Adeeb cooperated with the state in the investigation and entered a plea deal,” a court official said adding that the 20-year sentence was a “light punishment” for the crimes he admitted to. Adeeb had been cleared of the charges by the Criminal Court in July, but prosecutors appealed to the High Court, which ordered a fresh trial.

EUROPEAN UNION

Court rules against Hungary

The European Court of Justice yesterday ruled that Hungary’s law on foreign-funded universities, which it used to close the renowned Central European University founded by George Soros, was illegal. “The conditions introduced by Hungary to enable foreign higher education institutions to carry out their activities in its territory are incompatible with EU law,” the Brussels-based court said. Soros set up the university in his native Budapest in 1991, but last year it was forced to move most of its operations to Vienna after falling foul of the new law. The European Commission took Hungary to court over the law and yesterday it issued a judgement that Hungary had failed to respect its commitments to the WTO.

NETHERLANDS

Doctor used own sperm

A gynecologist who worked at an artificial insemination program at the Sophia Hospital the eastern city of Zwolle fathered at least 17 children using his own sperm, without informing the parents, the hospital said yesterday. Jan Wildschut, who has since died, worked at the hospital, now known as Isala Hospital, from 1981 to 1993. “From a moral perspective, Isala finds it unacceptable that a gynecologist-fertility doctor was both practitioner and sperm donor,” the hospital said. The donor children, who have been confirmed using DNA tests, and Wildschut’s family are in regular contact and have a good relationship with each other. Authorities have created a DNA profile of the gynecologist so that other children born following fertility treatment at the hospital can check if Wildschut also is their biological father.

UNITED STATES

Tech executive avoids jail

A California technology executive who admitted paying US$300,000 to get his son into Georgetown University was ordered to spend a year in home confinement after prosecutors said that he was less culpable than other parents in the college admissions scandal and needed to care for family members with medical conditions. Peter Dameris, former chief executive of information technology company ASGN, must also pay a US$95,000 fine for conspiracy to commit fraud. Dameris is one of 42 people, including more than two dozen parents, who have admitted guilt in the case. Appearing before a federal judge by videoconference on Monday, Dameris, 60, wept as he expressed remorse both for his crime and for “tarnishing” his son’s real achievements. His son did not know about the bribe and was allowed to graduate following an internal investigation by the university.

UNITED KINGDOM

Opera house to sell painting

The Royal Opera House is selling a David Hockney painting of its former head to help it stay afloat as COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions keep many performing arts venues shuttered. Christie’s auction house on Monday said that Portrait of Sir David Webster would be offered for sale in London on Oct. 22, with an estimated price of ￡11 million to ￡18 million (US$14.3 million to US$23.4 million). Hockney, one of Britain’s most renowned living artists, painted the portrait in 1971 after Webster stepped down as the company’s general administrator. Webster died later the same year. Royal Opera House chief executive Alex Beard said that the company was facing “the biggest crisis in our history.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Rock dropped on London

Security had been told to expect an artwork for the secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs at 9am on Monday. Perhaps they were not expecting it to be an enormous chunk of granite painted with squid ink and so heavy it would need a crane to remove it. Artist Fiona Banner and a team from Greenpeace deposited the artwork outside the Westminster offices of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Titled Klang, it supports Greenpeace’s direct action campaign against destructive and illegal fishing in the North Sea, which has involved dropping huge boulders in the Dogger Bank area to disrupt trawlers. The artwork was sculpted from granite taken from the North Sea. Klang is to remain outside the offices until authorities decide what to do with it.

UNITED STATES

Gay marriage appeal fails

The US Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by a county clerk in Kentucky briefly jailed in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to two same-sex couples to avoid lawsuits they filed that accuse her of contravening their constitutional rights. The justices turned away an appeal by Kim Davis, who no longer serves as Rowan County Clerk, of a lower court ruling that allowed the lawsuits to proceed, but two conservative justices who voted in dissent against legalizing gay marriage in the court’s landmark 2015 ruling said in an opinion released as part of Monday’s action that the case continues to have “ruinous consequences” for religious liberty. Justice Clarence Thomas said that the decision has left “those with religious objections in the lurch” and made it easier to label them as bigots “merely for refusing to alter their religious beliefs in the wake of prevailing orthodoxy.”