The European Court of Justice yesterday put limits on how European nations’ spy and security agencies could harvest troves of personal data, but said that this could be done when faced with a serious threat to national security.
At the request of the courts in France, Belgium and the UK, the European Court of Justice confirmed that “EU law precludes national legislation” that requires telecoms and technology companies to carry out the “indiscriminate retention” of data, a statement said.
The court said that EU law does not allow nations to force Internet companies and telecoms to carry out “the general and indiscriminate transmission or retention of traffic data and location data.”
“However in situations where a member state is facing a serious threat to national security that proves to be genuine and present or foreseeable, that member state may derogate from the obligation to ensure the confidentiality of data relating to electronic communications,” under the supervision of a judge or an independent administrative authority, the court said in its ruling in Luxembourg.
The exemption would also apply to a “fight against serious crime,” it said.
Privacy International and La Quadrature du Net, campaigners for citizens’ rights to privacy, brought separate challenges in the UK and France, arguing that the practices in the nations went too far and breached fundamental rights.
The ruling is the latest in a long line of cases seeking to rein in the rights of authorities to keep tabs on citizens.
A European Court of Justice ruling in 2014 toppled rules requiring Internet firms and telecoms to store swathes of customer data. This trampled on people’s privacy rights, the judges said.
The 2014 case set the scene for years of challenges, including one in which EU judges ruled against the UK over its data retention plans. It also sparked concern in some nations, including the UK, that the EU rulings deprived authorities of a crucial power to protect national security and fight terrorism.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
