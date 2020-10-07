Virus Outbreak: China, other nations urge end of sanctions to better tackle virus

AP, UNITED NATIONS





China and 25 other nations on Monday called for the immediate lifting of sanctions by the US and Western nations to ensure an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the 26 nations at a meeting of the UN General Assembly’s Human Rights Committee, Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) said that “unilateral coercive measures” contravene the UN Charter, multilateralism and impede human rights by hindering “the well-being of the population in the affected countries,” undermining the right to health.

“Global solidarity and international cooperation are the most powerful weapons in fighting and overcoming COVID-19,” the joint statement said. “We seize this opportunity to call for the complete and immediate lifting of unilateral coercive measures, in order to ensure the full, effective and efficient response of all members of the international community to COVID-19.”

Among the nations that backed the statement were half a dozen that face sanctions by the US, EU or other Western nations — Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Russia, Syria and Venezuela.

The statement said that both UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet have called for the waiving of sanctions that undermine a nation’s capacity to respond to the pandemic.

There was no immediate response to an e-mail seeking comment from the US Mission to the UN.

German Ambassador to the UN Christoph Heusgen addressed the sanctions issue at a UN Security Council meeting on Syria in May, saying that EU sanctions “do not affect the delivery of humanitarian aid or medical goods to limit the effects of COVID-19,” citing specific EU guidance on ensuring aid gets to the Syrian people.

The 26 nations also took aim at “chronic and deep-rooted racial discrimination, police brutality and social inequality.”

They cited the shooting by police of two black Americans: George Floyd, who died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis in May; and Jacob Blake, shot by a white police officer in August and left paralyzed from the waist down.

“The COVID-19 mortality rate of minorities, in particular people of African descent, is disproportionately high in some countries,” the statement said.