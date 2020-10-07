Virus Outbreak: White House staff fearful of virus

ANGRY: Several Secret Service agents expressed concern over the cavalier attitude the White House has taken when it comes to masks and distancing

AP, WASHINGTON





The West Wing is a ghost town. Staff members are scared of exposure and the White House is now a treatment ward for not one — but two — COVID-19 patients, including a US president who has long taken the threat of the coronavirus lightly.

US President Donald Trump’s decision to return home from a military hospital despite his continued illness is putting new focus on the people around him who could be further exposed if he does not abide by strict isolation protocols.

Throughout the pandemic, White House custodians, ushers, kitchen staff and members of the US Secret Service have continued to show up for work in what is now a coronavirus hot spot, with more than a dozen known cases this week alone.

US President Donald Trump on Monday poses for photographs on the Truman Balcony after returning to the White House in Washington after spending several days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for COVID-19. Photo: AFP

Trump, still contagious, has made clear that he has little intention of abiding by best containment practices.

As he arrived back at the White House on Monday, Trump defiantly removed his mask and stopped to pose on a balcony close to a White House photographer.

He was seen inside moments later, surrounded by numerous people as he taped a video message urging Americans not to fear a pandemic that had as of yesterday killed 210,195 in the US and 1,044,085 worldwide.

Spokesman Judd Deere said that the White House was “taking every precaution necessary” to protect not just the first family, but “every staff member working on the complex,” consistent with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and best practices.

He added that physical access to the US president would be significantly limited and appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by those near him.

Nonetheless, the mood within the White House remained somber, with staff fearful they might have been exposed to COVID-19.

As they confront a new reality — a workplace that once seemed like a bubble of safety is anything but — they have also been engaged in finger-pointing over conflicting reports released about Trump’s health, as well as a lack of information provided internally.

Many have learned about positive tests from media reports and several were exposed, without their knowledge, to people the White House already knew could be contagious.

Indeed, it took until late on Sunday, nearly three full days after Trump’s diagnosis, for the White House to send a note to staff in response. Even then, it did not acknowledge the outbreak.

“As a reminder, if you are experiencing any symptoms ... please stay home and do not come to work,” the letter from the White House Management Office said.

White House staff who develop symptoms were advised to “go home immediately” and contact their doctors rather than the White House Medical Unit.

Even when Trump was at hospital, members of his staff were not immune to risk.

Trump had aides recording videos and taking photographs of him. On Sunday evening, he took a surprise drive around the hospital to wave to supporters from the window of a sports utility vehicle. The US Secret Service agents in the vehicle with him were wearing personal protective equipment.

“Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the president and all those supporting it, including PPE,” Deere said.

Trump election campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley dismissed concern about the agents’ safety as “absolutely stupid and foolish.”

“How do they think he’s going to leave? Is someone gonna toss him the keys to a Buick and let him drive home by himself? They’re always around him because that’s their job,” Gidley said on Fox News.

However, the agents told a very different story. Several who spoke with The Associated Press expressed concern over the cavalier attitude the White House has taken when it comes to masks and distancing. Colleagues, they said, are angry, but feel there is little they can do.

Donald Trump has joined first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, in the residential area of the White House. It is typically served by a staff of about 100 people, but during the pandemic that staff has been reduced to a skeleton crew.

It is not the first time the White House has had to contend with a virus. During the influenza pandemic of 1918, then-US president Woodrow Wilson was infected, as were members of his family and White House staff, including his secretary and several US Secret Service members, according to the White House Historical Association.

So were two sheep who spent their days grazing on the South Lawn. They were hospitalized, but recovered.