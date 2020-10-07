Human rights groups yesterday said that they have filed a criminal complaint in Germany asking prosecutors to investigate two chemical weapons attacks in Syria that stand out as among the worst atrocities in the country’s long-running conflict.
Three groups, including Syrian human rights organizations and international legal campaigners, want Germany’s attorney-general to probe the deadly sarin attacks on the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta and the town of Khan Shaykhun that occurred in 2013 and 2017 respectively.
They said there is plentiful evidence to blame the Syrian government for the attacks, including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Photo: Reuters
The New York-based Open Society Justice Initiative, the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression and the group Syrian Archive chose to file their suit in Germany because the country applies the principle of “universal jurisdiction” that allows it to try crimes committed elsewhere.
In April, two former members of Syria’s secret police went on trial in Germany accused of crimes against humanity over the torture of thousands of opposition protesters.
The groups say a dossier they submitted to German prosecutors this week contains new information about the attacks, including some gleaned from former Syrian government officials who have defected.
The two attacks are estimated to have killed more than 1,400 people, including children.
The use of chemical weapons and the targeting of civilians constitute war crimes.
Efforts to bring the Syrian government before the International Criminal Court have been stymied by Russia and China, although the Netherlands recently made a renewed push to bring a case before the UN’s highest court.
“Now is the time for competent European prosecutors to jointly investigate Syria’s chemical weapons program and issue arrest warrants for the Syrian officials responsible,” Syrian Archive founder and director Hadi al Khatib said in a statement.
Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression founder and director-general Mazen Darwish said the complaint being filed in Germany was part of an effort to prevent those responsible for gross human rights violations from evading justice as part of a peace deal.
Even if German prosecutors add the chemical attacks to their existing investigation into crimes in Syria, it is unlikely that a case would ever go to trial unless the accused were to be brought to Germany, as the country does not try people in absentia.
