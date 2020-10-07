Kyrgyzstan’s electoral body yesterday said that it was canceling the results of a disputed parliamentary vote that had plunged the Central Asian nation into violence and political chaos.
The Central Electoral Commission said in a statement that it had “invalidated the election results” that saw parties close to pro-Russian Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov score big wins amid accusations of mass vote-buying campaigns.
The results sparked a tumultuous night of protests and clashes in the capital, Bishkek, with protesters seizing government buildings and freeing high-profile politicians, including former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev.
Photo: Reuters
The clashes left dozens injured, with more than 100 people seeking care in hospitals.
A Kyrgyz Ministry of Health spokeswoman said that one of the injured had died — a man wearing civilian clothes, but the victim had not yet been identified.
The crisis — reminiscent of revolutions that saw presidents toppled in 2005 and 2010 — will be closely watched by Russia, which maintains a military base in the landlocked republic of 6.5 million, and China.
Moscow’s embassy in Bishkek yesterday called for “a legal solution” to the crisis.
“Ensuring the safety of citizens, internal stability should be a priority,” it added.
Opposition politicians, including a former prime minister and several party leaders, said they had formed a “coordination council” to restore stability and “return to the rule of law.”
The council issued a statement criticizing Jeenbekov for failing to honor a promise to provide equal conditions for the parties competing in the vote.
Jeenbekov’s office has insisted the situation in the country is under his control, while the president accused “several political forces” of attempting to seize power.
“I ordered law enforcement agencies not to open fire or shed blood, so as not to endanger the life of a single citizen,” Jeenbekov said.
He said he had “suggested that the Central Election Commission carefully investigate the violations and, if necessary, annul the election results” that sparked the unrest.
Along with Atambayev — a one-time friend turned bitter rival of Jeenbekov — two former prime ministers and two former lawmakers were released from jail, media reported.
Supporters of nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov — who was also freed by protesters — called for him to be made prime minister or president at a gathering yesterday morning outside the White House, the building that houses Jeenbekov’s office and parliament.
Reporters saw broken windows and debris strewn around the rooms of the building. Its exits were being guarded by protesters, with no official security in sight.
Volunteers were handing out tea and helping municipal services cleaning up.
A preliminary count of the election results showed two pro-presidency parties, Birimdik and Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, dominating the new parliament and three parties represented in the outgoing parliament left out in the cold.
Opposition supporters poured onto Bishkek’s streets the previous evening to demand Jeenbekov’s resignation and a re-run of Sunday’s poll.
The peaceful demonstrations in Bishkek turned violent after a column of protesters marched on the White House, home to parliament and the presidential administration.
Police used water cannon, stun grenades and tear gas to disperse protesters attempting to force their way through the gates of the building.
Demonstrators later returned and surrounded the building, eventually breaking in and later marching to the State National Security Committee building, where Atambayev was jailed.
