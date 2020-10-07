Virus Outbreak: Virus making a dangerous comeback in most of US

Bloomberg





COVID-19 is spreading again across most of the US, hammering rural areas and smaller cities, and raising anxiety in New York as experts warn that school reopenings and colder weather might cause the situation to rapidly deteriorate.

In 34 states, the seven-day average of new cases is higher now than it was a month ago. Although the virus has waned in populous states, including California and Florida, it is wreaking unprecedented havoc in the Midwest and making an incipient return in parts of the northeast.

“The weather report is darkly cloudy with further storms on the horizon,” said William Schaffner, an infectious disease professor at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump, none of them wearing masks, cheer at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday last week. Photo: AFP

Medical professionals have long warned about a resurgence of the novel coronavirus as colder temperatures in North America drive people inside and many jurisdictions reopen schools. Knowing that, scientists have been racing to prepare a vaccine.

However, even if it is approved, it is unlikely to reach most of the public for many months.

Schaffner said the lack of adequate social distancing and masking in rural areas might combine with the coming cold weather and influenza, possibly resulting in a “twindemic” that further strains the healthcare system.

In Nebraska, the seven-day average of cases hit a record on Saturday, joining Midwestern and western states including Wisconsin, Montana and the Dakotas in confronting a virus that had eluded them until recently.

In New York City, schools in virus hotspots closed down yesterday.

Across the country, there were 41,075 new cases reported on Sunday. Total cases reached 7,458,549 as of yesterday, with 210,195 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“We’re in very bad shape, never having achieved any sense of containment, never gotten below 20,000 new confirmed cases per day,” said Eric Topol, director of Scripps Research Translational Institute. “Things can only get worse on this course.”

Similar concerns are emerging in Canada. The country has reported 1,861 new daily cases on average over the past seven days, compared with 456 cases during the first week of last month.