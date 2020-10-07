The head of emergencies at the WHO on Monday said the agency’s “best estimates” indicate that about one in 10 people worldwide might have been infected by COVID-19 — more than 20 times the number of confirmed cases — and warned of a difficult period ahead.
WHO Health Emergencies Program executive director Michael Ryan, speaking to a special session of the WHO’s 34-member executive board focusing on COVID-19, said the figures vary from urban to rural areas, and between different groups, but that ultimately it means “the vast majority of the world remains at risk.”
The COVID-19 pandemic would continue to evolve, he said, but added that tools exist to suppress transmission and save lives.
Photo: AP
“Many deaths have been averted and many more lives can be protected,” Ryan said.
He was flanked by his boss, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who minutes earlier led a moment of silence to honor victims, as well as a round of applause for the health workers who have striven to save them.
Southeast Asia faced a surge in cases, and Europe and the eastern Mediterranean were seeing an increase, while the situations in Africa and the Western Pacific were “rather more positive,” Ryan said.
Overall, though, the world was “heading into a difficult period,” he said.
“The disease continues to spread. It is on the rise in many parts of the world,” Ryan told attendees from governments who make up the executive board and provide much of the WHO’s funding. “Our current best estimates tell us that about 10 percent of the global population may have been infected by this virus.”
WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said the estimate was based on an average of antibody studies conducted around the world.
The estimated 90 percent of people remaining without infection means the virus has “opportunity” to spread further “if we don’t take action to stop it,” such as by contact-tracing and tracking of cases by health officials, she said.
US Assistant Secretary of Health Brett Giroir told the meeting by videoconference that the US “looks forward to working together to defeat this pandemic and move our people and economics back to normalcy.”
Giroir also pressed the WHO to clear up its relationship with the Chinese government.
He said a “key mandate” from the resolution in May was its call for a joint mission involving the WHO, the World Organization for Animal Health, and the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization to look into the animal origins of the virus and its transmission to humans.
Chinese board member Zhang Yang (張陽) said that China has been “transparent and responsible,” and has been fulfilling its responsibilities under the resolution.
Separately yesterday, the WHO warned European countries about “pandemic fatigue,” which it says threatens the continent’s ability to tackle the coronavirus.
“Although fatigue is measured in different ways, and levels vary per country, it is now estimated to have reached over 60 percent in some cases,” WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said.
He said this is based on “aggregated survey data from countries across the region.”
Citizens have made “huge sacrifices” over the past eight months to try and contain the coronavirus, he said in a statement.
