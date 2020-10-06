World News Quick Take

BELGIUM

Von der Leyen isolates

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday said that she had placed herself in isolation after being in contact with a person infected with COVID-19. In a message on Twitter, Von der Leyen said that she took part in a meeting on Tuesday last week that was attended by “a person who yesterday tested positive.” She said that she tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday last week and that she was to undergo another test yesterday. Von der Leyen said that she would be in quarantine until today.

FRANCE

Paris on maximum alert

Paris is to be placed on maximum COVID-19 alert, meaning bars are to close for two weeks from today and restaurants would have to put in place new sanitary protocols to stay open, Prime Minister Jean Castex’s office said. Working from home should be prioritized “now more than ever” in the Paris area and university lecture halls should be no more than half full, the office said in a statement. “These measures, indispensable in the fight to curb the virus’ spread, will apply to Paris and the three departments immediately surrounding it, for a duration of two weeks,” it said.

UNITED STATES

New York to close schools

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday said that he has asked the state for permission to close schools and reinstate restrictions on nonessential businesses in several neighborhoods because of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Shutdowns would happen starting tomorrow in nine ZIP codes in the city, De Blasio said. About 300 schools would have to close, as well as gyms. “We’ve learned over and over from this disease that it is important to act aggressively,” De Blasio said.

NEW ZEALAND

Wildfires ravage village

Wildfires have destroyed up to 50 homes in a tiny community on South Island, authorities said yesterday, adding that it was a miracle no one was hurt as “a wall of orange” razed most of the village of Lake Ohau. The blaze began in a forest early on Sunday morning and, fanned by strong winds, swept through the village, forcing residents to flee. Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said that by yesterday afternoon the fire had burned 4,600 hectares of land. Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher said the community had been devastated. “Of the 60 or 70 houses, we believe that the majority have gone,” he told Radio New Zealand. “The reality is that it’s a minor miracle no one has been harmed. If it had been another 15-20 minutes it would have been a very different story.”

THAILAND

Red alert for Red Bull heir

Interpol last week issued a “Red Notice” that Bangkok is seeking the arrest of an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune involved in a 2012 traffic accident that killed a police officer, police said yesterday. Deputy Spokesman Colonel Kissana Phathanacharoen said the police are seeking information from other countries about the whereabouts of 38-year-old Vorayuth Yoovidhya. The move follows an investigation report last month that said there had been a conspiracy to shield Vorayuth from prosecution and recommended that those involved — including government officials, lawyers and a prosecutor — face charges.

GERMANY

Week of protest in Berlin

Climate activists yesterday began a week of action seeking a halt to all airport, motorway and federal highway projects in the country with a sit-in blockade at the Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure in Berlin. Dozens of Extinction Rebellion activists sat in front of the ministry, holding placards with the protest week’s motto “Stop the destruction of our basic resources.” They called for a stop to the felling of part of the Dannenroeder forest north of Frankfurt, which started last week to make way for a highway. Police were on the scene and carried away some protesters who had glued themselves to the street with adhesive tape, a police spokesman said. Extinction Rebellion plans to follow the blockade with a “March of the dead trees” through Berlin.

NEW CALEDONIA

Vote favors French rule

A majority of voters who cast ballots on Sunday in a referendum on independence chose to remain part of France. The Ministry of the Overseas in Paris said the results show 53.3 percent of the voters chose to maintain ties, while 46.7 percent supported independence. More than 85 of voters had cast their ballots one hour before poll stations closed, the ministry said, although some polling stations in Noumea closed an hour late because people were still waiting in long lines at the set closing time.

UNITED KINGDOM

Firms seek tougher rules

Supermarkets, food manufacturers and restaurant chains under pressure from campaigners over their environmental impact yesterday urged the government to strengthen a plan to stop tropical forests from being cut down to grow cocoa, palm oil and soy. In an open letter, about 20 large firms welcomed the plans as a “step forward,” but said they want the new rules to apply to all deforestation — not just in cases where the destruction is illegal. Signatories included Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Unilever, Nestle and McDonald’s Corp.