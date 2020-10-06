Tasmanian devils have been released into the wild on Australia’s mainland 3,000 years after the feisty marsupials went extinct there, in what conservationists yesterday described as a “historic” step.
Aussie Ark, along with a coalition of other conservation groups, yesterday revealed that they had released 26 of the carnivorous mammals into a 400 hectare sanctuary at Barrington Tops, about three-and-a-half hours north of Sydney.
Aussie Ark president Tim Faulkner said the “historic” releases in July and last month were the first steps in a project akin to the successful move to return wolves to the US’ Yellowstone National Park in the 1990s.
After 16 years of work, including the establishment of mainland Australia’s largest Tasmanian devil breeding program, Faulkner said it was “incredible and surreal” to have reached the goal.
“It’s the stuff dreams are made of,” he said. “Our biggest native mainland predator is the tiger quoll — and they’re just over a kilo — so to be bringing back something of this enormity is huge.”
Tasmanian devils, which weigh up to 8kg and have a black or brown coat, typically prey on other native animals or scavenge carcasses. Known for their extremely loud growl, powerful jaws and ferocity when confronting rivals over food or mates — the devils are classified as endangered after a contagious facial tumor disease ravaged the remaining population on the island state of Tasmania.
It is estimated that fewer than 25,000 Tasmanian devils still live in the wild, down from as many as 150,000 before the mysterious disease first struck in the mid-1990s.
On Australia’s mainland, they are believed to have been wiped out by packs of dingoes an estimated 3,000 years ago.
Faulkner said it was hoped the project would create an “insurance population” against the face-tumor disease, which has so far proved untreatable, and help restore the native environment.
“Devils present one of the only natural solutions to the control of fox and the cat, and the fox and cat are responsible for nearly all of our 40 mammal extinctions [in Australia],” he said. “So there’s more than the devil at stake here.”
Aussie Ark selected the reintroduced devils for their breeding suitability, placing them in the sprawling, fenced area in the hopes of warding off threats to their survival, including feral pests, noxious weeds and cars.
“We’ve put young, healthy devils in, we put them in now which gives them the best part of six months to settle, find their territory [and] prepare for breeding” which usually occurs in February, Faulkner said.
Another 40 are set to be released over the next two years into the sanctuary.
“The land initially was selected because it’s just like a slice of Tasmania,” Faulkner said.
He said he was confident that close monitoring as the Tasmanian devils make the “massive transition” back to the wild — where they have no supplied food, water or shelter — would ensure the program’s early success.
