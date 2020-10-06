Clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were raging over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region yesterday as fears grew for civilians after the two sides shelled major cities.
Separatist forces in Karabakh — an ethnic Armenian enclave that broke away from Azerbaijan in the 1990s — reported firefights along the frontline with the regional capital, Stepanakert, under heavy artillery fire.
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said Armenian forces were shelling three of its towns, after hitting the country’s second-largest city, Ganja, on Sunday.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Increasing artillery fire on urban areas has raised concerns of mass civilian casualties if the fierce fighting, which has already killed more than 240 people, continues to escalate.
The clashes broke out on Sunday last week, re-igniting a decades-old conflict between the ex-Soviet neighbors over Karabakh and threatening to draw in regional powers such as Russia and Turkey.
Neither side has shown any sign of backing down, ignoring international calls for a ceasefire and a return to long-stalled negotiations on the region.
Stepanakert, a city of about 50,000 in the heart of the mountainous region, has been under steady artillery fire since Friday, with residents cramming into underground shelters and many leaving.
The separatists’ foreign ministry yesterday said that shelling of Stepanakert had resumed at 6:30am, with four shells hitting the city.
It released video footage of repeated bursts of heavy shelling and of debris from seriously damaged blocks of apartments, claiming Azerbaijan had used cluster munitions.
Azerbaijan said that Armenian forces were shelling the towns of Beylagan, Barda and Terter.
Hikmet Hajiyev, an adviser to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, accused the Armenians of “attacking densely populated civilian areas.”
“Barbarism and vandalism. Sign of weakness and panic,” he wrote on Twitter.
The two sides have reported 245 deaths since the fighting erupted, including 43 civilians, but the real total is expected to be much higher as both sides are claiming to have inflicted heavy military casualties.
The separatist government has reported 202 deaths among its forces, while Azerbaijan has not released any figures on its military casualties.
The International Committee of the Red Cross on Sunday condemned the reports of “indiscriminate shelling and other alleged unlawful attacks using explosive weaponry in cities, towns and other populated areas.”
In a fiery address to the nation on Sunday, Aliyev set conditions for a halt to the fighting that would be near impossible for Armenia to accept.
He said Armenian forces “must leave our territories, not in words but in deeds,” provide a timetable for a full withdrawal, apologize to the Azerbaijani people and recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
Yerevan rejected Aliyev’s demands and Karabakh’s presidency threatened to “expand subsequent [military] actions to the entire territory of Azerbaijan.”
