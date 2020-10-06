British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said that he accepts the public is angry with his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as officials confirmed thousands of positive cases had been missed from test results.
After months of criticism and amid a slide in the opinion polls, Johnson said that the UK still faces a “very tough winter” ahead.
“I know people are furious and they’re furious with me,” Johnson said on The Andrew Marr Show. “It’s going to be bumpy through to Christmas, it may even be bumpy beyond.”
Photo: EPA-EFE / Jeff Overs / BBC
The public, he said, should live “fearlessly, but with common sense.”
Johnson’s message was aimed at trying to persuade the public of the difficulty of his task — to strike a balance between suppressing the coronavirus, as new cases rise, while keeping the economy running to save jobs.
Johnson, like other world leaders, is hoping for the rapid development and rollout of a vaccine to overcome the pandemic. He said that he believes the “scientific equation will change” in the coming weeks and months.
Johnson also acknowledged weaknesses in the UK’s test-and-trace system, after widespread reports of poor availability and slow turnaround of tests, saying he was “frustrated with it.”
The UK on Sunday reported a record 22,961 new COVID-19 cases, after authorities said that a technical issue had meant that more than 15,000 test results had not been transferred into computer systems on time, including for contact tracers.
“The glitch has been found and fixed, and I’m sure that the changes are brought in straight away to make sure this sort of problem doesn’t happen again,” British Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey told Times Radio.
Coffey told Sky News that Public Health England had identified the problem and that it had been corrected.
British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock would update parliament on the mishap later yesterday, she said.
The technical problem, which was identified on Friday last week and has now been resolved, led to 15,841 cases not being uploaded into reporting dashboards used by the National Health Service contact-tracing system.
“We fully understand the concern this may cause and further robust measures have been put in place as a result,” Public Health England Interim Chief Executive Michael Brodie said.
The authority said that all the people concerned had been given their results in a timely fashion and that those with positive results had been told to self-isolate.
