World News Quick Take

Agencies





IRAN

Academic given reprieve

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, detained since June last year, has been temporarily released from prison and is in Tehran with her family with an electronic bracelet, her lawyer said. Adelkhah was on May 16 sentenced to five years in prison for “gathering and conspiring against national security.” Her lawyer, Saeed Dehghan, told reporters on Saturday that Adelkhah “was released with an electronic bracelet” and that “she is now with her family.” “We have not yet been given a date for her return to prison, but we hope that this temporary release will become final,” Dehghan added. Her support committee said in a statement that Adelkhah, who had held a hunger strike from late December last year to February, was released “under health measures and as part of a medical leave.” However, “this does not change the root of the problem” that her sentence was based on the judgement of an “unfair trial,” the statement read.

RUSSIA

Marine pollution detected

The government on Saturday told residents to stay away from a pristine beach in the Far East due to unexplained water pollution that Greenpeace said was evidence of an “ecological disaster,” and had caused some surfers to break into a fever and vomit. The cause of the pollution off the coast of Kamchatka region was not immediately clear. Preliminary tests found elevated levels of oil products and the chemical phenol, authorities said. Greenpeace asked them to urgently find the source. “The only thing it is possible to say now is there are contaminative substances in the water. Final tests are not ready yet,” Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said. Greenpeace suggested the pollution could have happened weeks ago.

UNITED STATES

Pompeo to cut visit short

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to shorten his visit to Asia this week as the White House deals with the spread of COVID-19 among its top officials. Pompeo is to visit Tokyo from yesterday to tomorrow for a meeting of the foreign ministers of four of the Indo-Pacific region’s biggest democracies, Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. His earlier itinerary included trips to Mongolia and South Korea from tomorrow to Thursday. Pompeo is meeting with the foreign ministers of Japan, Australia and India — so called the Quad group that is seen as a counter to China’s influence in the region. Beijing has made clear its opposition to the US’ “Indo-Pacific strategy,” which was conceived to elevate India as a potential regional counterweight to China. The Quad gathering would “focus on pressing issues of the Indo-Pacific region,” Ortagus said.

SAUDI ARABIA

‘Umrah’ resumes in Mecca

Mask-clad Muslims yesterday circled Islam’s holiest site along socially distanced paths as authorities partially resumed the year-round umrah with extensive health precautions adopted after a seven-month COVID-19 hiatus. Thousands of worshipers entered the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca in batches to perform the ritual of circling the sacred Kaaba. The umrah, which can be undertaken at any time, usually attracts millions of Muslims from across the globe each year, but it was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is to be revived in three phases, with Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammad Benten last week saying that 6,000 people per day would be allowed in the first stage.