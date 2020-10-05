IRAN
Academic given reprieve
French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, detained since June last year, has been temporarily released from prison and is in Tehran with her family with an electronic bracelet, her lawyer said. Adelkhah was on May 16 sentenced to five years in prison for “gathering and conspiring against national security.” Her lawyer, Saeed Dehghan, told reporters on Saturday that Adelkhah “was released with an electronic bracelet” and that “she is now with her family.” “We have not yet been given a date for her return to prison, but we hope that this temporary release will become final,” Dehghan added. Her support committee said in a statement that Adelkhah, who had held a hunger strike from late December last year to February, was released “under health measures and as part of a medical leave.” However, “this does not change the root of the problem” that her sentence was based on the judgement of an “unfair trial,” the statement read.
RUSSIA
Marine pollution detected
The government on Saturday told residents to stay away from a pristine beach in the Far East due to unexplained water pollution that Greenpeace said was evidence of an “ecological disaster,” and had caused some surfers to break into a fever and vomit. The cause of the pollution off the coast of Kamchatka region was not immediately clear. Preliminary tests found elevated levels of oil products and the chemical phenol, authorities said. Greenpeace asked them to urgently find the source. “The only thing it is possible to say now is there are contaminative substances in the water. Final tests are not ready yet,” Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said. Greenpeace suggested the pollution could have happened weeks ago.
UNITED STATES
Pompeo to cut visit short
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to shorten his visit to Asia this week as the White House deals with the spread of COVID-19 among its top officials. Pompeo is to visit Tokyo from yesterday to tomorrow for a meeting of the foreign ministers of four of the Indo-Pacific region’s biggest democracies, Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. His earlier itinerary included trips to Mongolia and South Korea from tomorrow to Thursday. Pompeo is meeting with the foreign ministers of Japan, Australia and India — so called the Quad group that is seen as a counter to China’s influence in the region. Beijing has made clear its opposition to the US’ “Indo-Pacific strategy,” which was conceived to elevate India as a potential regional counterweight to China. The Quad gathering would “focus on pressing issues of the Indo-Pacific region,” Ortagus said.
SAUDI ARABIA
‘Umrah’ resumes in Mecca
Mask-clad Muslims yesterday circled Islam’s holiest site along socially distanced paths as authorities partially resumed the year-round umrah with extensive health precautions adopted after a seven-month COVID-19 hiatus. Thousands of worshipers entered the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca in batches to perform the ritual of circling the sacred Kaaba. The umrah, which can be undertaken at any time, usually attracts millions of Muslims from across the globe each year, but it was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is to be revived in three phases, with Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammad Benten last week saying that 6,000 people per day would be allowed in the first stage.
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
ACADEMIC FREEDOM: One professor told her students to submit anonymized papers and not to record any online classes. Some US schools have announced similar steps Students at Oxford University specializing in the study of China are being asked to submit some papers anonymously to protect them from the possibility of retribution under the sweeping new security law introduced three months ago in Hong Kong. The anonymity ruling is to be applied in classes, and group tutorials are to be replaced by one-to-ones. Students are also to be warned that it will be viewed as a disciplinary offence if they tape classes or share them with outside groups. The Hong Kong National Security Law was imposed on June 30 by Beijing after more than a year of pro-democracy
Japan’s government yesterday urged people to seek help if they were struggling to cope, following Sunday’s death of the popular actress and Miss Sherlock star Yuko Takeuchi, 40. News of her death shocked the nation and follows other recent cases of Japanese celebrities taking their lives, with figures showing a recent rise in suicides. Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not mention a particular case, but said that some people were struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has been an uptick in the number
PAPAL POLITICS? The controversial Australian prelate’s return to Rome comes just days after the pope fired one of his most powerful opponents over a financial scandal Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis’ former finance minister, is to soon return to the Vatican during an extraordinary economic scandal for the first time since he was cleared of child abuse allegations in Australia five months ago, a church agency said yesterday. Pell is to fly back to Rome today, CathNews, an information agency of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said, citing “sources close to” Pell. Pell’s return follows Francis last week firing one of the cardinal’s most powerful opponents, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, over a financial scandal. Pell was regarded as the third-highest-ranking Vatican official and was attempting to wrestle the Holy See’s