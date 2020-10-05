British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have approved a further month of negotiations on the UK’s departure from the bloc after agreeing that enough progress has been made to justify a last push to reach a deal on trade and security.
The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is to travel to London this week for talks with his British counterpart, David Frost, and the two sides would then hold follow-up talks in Brussels next week.
The fresh rounds were agreed after a telephone call on Saturday afternoon between Johnson and Von der Leyen.
Photo: AFP
EU sources said that the conversation was “not a game-changer” but not “unhelpful,” with both sides showing resolve to find “landing zones” on the most difficult areas.
Before the new rounds of negotiation, Barnier is to visit German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin today.
Merkel had said on Friday that the EU could show fresh flexibility.
In a joint statement following their call, Johnson and Von der Leyen said they had identified reasons for hope that common ground on the most contentious issues could be found.
They called on their teams to intensify negotiations in the coming weeks.
“They agreed on the importance of finding an agreement, if at all possible, as a strong basis for a strategic EU-UK relationship in future,” the statement said. “They endorsed the assessment of both chief negotiators that progress had been made in recent weeks but that significant gaps remained, notably but not only in the areas of fisheries, the level playing field and governance. They instructed their chief negotiators to work intensively in order to try to bridge those gaps.”
Downing Street’s hopes of moving into a so-called “tunnel” negotiation — an intensive negotiation away from the scrutiny of the media and domestic politicians — have not been satisfied.
“It instructs me and [Michel Barnier] to work intensively in order to try to bridge the gaps between us. That work begins as soon as we can next week,” Frost wrote on Twitter of the joint statement.
In a sign that negotiations have moved into the political realm, with decisions required by both sides at the top ranks on their respective levels of flexibility, Von der Leyen and Johnson said that they would now talk on “a regular basis on this issue.”
Their last meeting was in June, when Johnson said it was time to put a “tiger in the tank” of the negotiations, insisting that a deal was possible by the end of the summer.
He later moved his deadline to the middle of this month, when the 27 EU heads of state and government are due to hold a summit on the matter.
Downing Street made no mention of a deadline this time.
During the call, it is understood Johnson emphasized that he would prefer the kind of arrangement the EU agreed with Canada, and he repeated his willingness to leave the transition period without a deal.
It is understood that while it is open to talks later in October, the British government has stressed behind the scenes the importance of having clarity by the summit on Thursday next week on whether a deal is possible, given the need to prepare for a no-deal exit.
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
ACADEMIC FREEDOM: One professor told her students to submit anonymized papers and not to record any online classes. Some US schools have announced similar steps Students at Oxford University specializing in the study of China are being asked to submit some papers anonymously to protect them from the possibility of retribution under the sweeping new security law introduced three months ago in Hong Kong. The anonymity ruling is to be applied in classes, and group tutorials are to be replaced by one-to-ones. Students are also to be warned that it will be viewed as a disciplinary offence if they tape classes or share them with outside groups. The Hong Kong National Security Law was imposed on June 30 by Beijing after more than a year of pro-democracy
Japan’s government yesterday urged people to seek help if they were struggling to cope, following Sunday’s death of the popular actress and Miss Sherlock star Yuko Takeuchi, 40. News of her death shocked the nation and follows other recent cases of Japanese celebrities taking their lives, with figures showing a recent rise in suicides. Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not mention a particular case, but said that some people were struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has been an uptick in the number
PAPAL POLITICS? The controversial Australian prelate’s return to Rome comes just days after the pope fired one of his most powerful opponents over a financial scandal Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis’ former finance minister, is to soon return to the Vatican during an extraordinary economic scandal for the first time since he was cleared of child abuse allegations in Australia five months ago, a church agency said yesterday. Pell is to fly back to Rome today, CathNews, an information agency of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said, citing “sources close to” Pell. Pell’s return follows Francis last week firing one of the cardinal’s most powerful opponents, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, over a financial scandal. Pell was regarded as the third-highest-ranking Vatican official and was attempting to wrestle the Holy See’s