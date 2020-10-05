US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the fast-track schedule for confirming US President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee would not be affected by COVID-19 diagnoses of the president and three Republican senators, despite rising concern about a wider spread of the virus in the government.
McConnell on Saturday said that he would seek consent from Democrats to put the US Senate on hiatus for the next two weeks, but that the work on confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett would continue.
“The Senate’s floor schedule will not interrupt the thorough, fair, and historically supported confirmation process previously laid out” by US Senate Committee on the Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, McConnell said in a statement.
Photo: Reuters
Republicans are planning to hold hearings starting on Monday next week and have a vote before the Nov. 3 election.
The Senate is scheduled for a full session next week. McConnell is seeking to put the chamber in a pro forma session, meaning most senators would not have to be in Washington, but committee work would not be affected.
Senators could be called back with 24 hours’ notice for a vote if necessary.
The schedule laid out by Graham would have the committee voting on Barrett’s confirmation by Oct. 22, and McConnell has said that he would bring it to the full Senate as soon as the panel’s work is done.
That would put a final Senate confirmation on the floor about a week before election day.
Two Republican members of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, US senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, are infected with COVID-19.
A third Republican senator, Ron Johnson, also said that he had tested positive.
Republican Senator Ben Sasse said that he is undergoing more testing after an initial negative test and plans to return to Washington for in-person work starting on Monday next week.
McConnell said that members of the committee can attend hearings remotely and he expected all Republican members to be able to participate.
However, Graham would need the votes of either Lee or Tillis in a committee with a 12-10 Republican edge.
Republican Senator Josh Hawley, a third member of the committee who sat between Tillis and Lee at a Rose Garden ceremony for Barrett a week ago, said that he is being tested for the virus and is awaiting results.
Senate rules require a quorum of a majority of the committee — 12 members — for a final vote on Barrett’s confirmation, and senators must vote in person if their vote would change the outcome, a Republican aide familiar with the committee rules said.
That would require all of the committee’s Republicans to show up in person for the vote, now expected on Oct. 22, if Democrats decide not to show up.
In the full Senate, Republicans have 53 seats in the chamber, but Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski have said they oppose holding the vote before the election.
That leaves McConnell little leeway if there are Republicans unable to vote as a result of illness.
Democrats have argues against what they called a rush to approve Barrett, adding the spread of infections to their list of reasons.
They want to delay it until after the election or even the next president’s inauguration in January.
US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that McConnell’s move to recess the Senate for two weeks after three Republicans tested positive for COVID-19 demonstrates that it is also too dangerous to move ahead with hearings.
“Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham’s monomaniacal drive to confirm Judge Barrett at all costs needlessly threatens the health and safety of Senators, staff, and all those who work in the Capitol complex,” Schumer said in a statement.
He said that the action turns “an illegitimate process into a reckless and dangerous one.”
The committee’s Democrats called for a delay in a joint letter to Graham.
Proceeding with hearings now “threatens the health and safety of all those who are called upon to do the work of this body,” they said in the letter released by committee ranking member Senator Diane Feinstein.
