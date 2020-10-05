With dark circles under their eyes and worried looks, dozens of people were gathered at Armenia’s border with Nagorno-Karabakh, trying to get a lift in one of the passing vehicles.
“Are you going to Yerevan?” they asked, desperate to get to the Armenian capital after escaping the fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the disputed region.
Entire families have arrived in Goris, a border town in southeastern Armenia, fleeing a fresh outbreak of the fighting over the region, which erupted on Sept. 27 and has so far left more than 240 dead.
The clashes have intensified in the past few days, with the regional capital, Stepanakert, under heavy rocket and artillery fire.
Many of the city’s more than 50,000 residents have fled to Goris as a first step to reaching
Yerevan, 350km to the northwest. Cars and trucks were depositing them at the entrance to the city, in front of a gray Soviet-style hotel, a few steps from a neon-lit gas station. There, they gathered looking for a ride, a friend — any way of reaching the safety of Yerevan.
Women, many of them visibly exhausted, waited sitting on their bags, their children playing nearby. The men looked for opportunities for a ride among the passing vehicles, taxis or sometimes the purple public buses that the authorities are sending to fetch them.
“How many are you? Do you want us to take you?” asked Ani, a 31-year-old who arrived in her green Clio from Yerevan.
She works as a journalist, but said that she dropped everything to rush to the border.
“I didn’t have the distance I needed to do my job,” she said. “I told them: ‘Forget about me.’”
“There are hundreds of displaced people arriving from Stepanakert, where the bombing was heavy today. We have to help them, one way or another,” she added.
In Yerevan, those fleeing the fighting stay with friends and family or have been put up in hotels and schools free of charge. Authorities have been collecting food, clothing, money and even toys for them.
“The whole country is on the front. It has always been like this in the difficult moments of our history,” Ani said.
For now, the number of people fleeing is limited — they leave by car, a few at a time, with no signs yet of a mass exodus.
However, the military trucks and ambulances that passed them on the road were a reminder that the conflict is far from over.
