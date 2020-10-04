World News Quick Take

THAILAND

Former PM had COVID-19

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra tested positive for COVID-19 and was treated in hospital last month, but has since recovered, a source close to the exiled billionaire said yesterday. The 71-year-old lives in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and spent a fortnight in hospital before being discharged in the middle of September, they said. “It’s true he was infected several weeks ago, but now he has recovered. He joked that he was on trend,” a source within Pheu Thai, a political party linked to Thaksin, told reporters, asking not to be named. It is believed he contracted the virus after visiting a food court.

INDIA

Virus deaths top 100,000

As of yesterday, 100,842 people have now died in the country, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare figures showed, giving it the third-highest death toll in the world behind the US and Brazil. In terms of infections, India has recorded 6.47 million cases and is on course to overtake the US as the country with the most infections in the next few weeks. However, its population of 1.3 billion is about four times larger than that of the US, which has seen more than twice as many deaths, raising doubts about the Asian country’s official numbers.

SUDAN

Leaders meet for peace deal

The government and rebel leaders yesterday gathered to drumming, singing and dancing as they prepares to sign a landmark peace deal aimed at ending decades of war in which hundreds of thousands died. Ministers and leaders of government from neighboring countries, including Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, were expected to attend the ceremony in Juba, the capital of neighboring South Sudan. “This signing of this agreement today is a significant day today for Sudan and South Sudan... It means an end to suffering of many Sudanese people in different corners of Sudan and outside Sudan,” said Mini Arko Minawi, leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement, one of the parties to the deal.

UNITED STATES

Trump’s star vandalized

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been severely vandalized again, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed. On Friday morning, officers responded to a call regarding the vandalism and took a report on the scene, a spokesman confirmed. The police department could not say how much estimated damage was caused, he said. The celebrity news outlet TMZ reported that a man dressed as the Incredible Hulk took a pickaxe to the star, “destroying it beyond recognition.” Images show the president’s name has been nearly completely removed from the sidewalk. Police could not confirm whether the star was destroyed by the Hulk.

UNITED STATES

New charges for Weinstein

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has already been convicted of sex crimes in New York, was on Friday charged in Los Angeles with six new counts over the alleged rapes of two women. The first incident took place sometime between “September 2004 and September 2005 where Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills,” the office of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said. The 68-year-old Weinstein “also is accused of raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills,” Lacey’s office said. The statement does not name the victims or offer any other details.