THAILAND
Former PM had COVID-19
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra tested positive for COVID-19 and was treated in hospital last month, but has since recovered, a source close to the exiled billionaire said yesterday. The 71-year-old lives in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and spent a fortnight in hospital before being discharged in the middle of September, they said. “It’s true he was infected several weeks ago, but now he has recovered. He joked that he was on trend,” a source within Pheu Thai, a political party linked to Thaksin, told reporters, asking not to be named. It is believed he contracted the virus after visiting a food court.
INDIA
Virus deaths top 100,000
As of yesterday, 100,842 people have now died in the country, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare figures showed, giving it the third-highest death toll in the world behind the US and Brazil. In terms of infections, India has recorded 6.47 million cases and is on course to overtake the US as the country with the most infections in the next few weeks. However, its population of 1.3 billion is about four times larger than that of the US, which has seen more than twice as many deaths, raising doubts about the Asian country’s official numbers.
SUDAN
Leaders meet for peace deal
The government and rebel leaders yesterday gathered to drumming, singing and dancing as they prepares to sign a landmark peace deal aimed at ending decades of war in which hundreds of thousands died. Ministers and leaders of government from neighboring countries, including Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, were expected to attend the ceremony in Juba, the capital of neighboring South Sudan. “This signing of this agreement today is a significant day today for Sudan and South Sudan... It means an end to suffering of many Sudanese people in different corners of Sudan and outside Sudan,” said Mini Arko Minawi, leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement, one of the parties to the deal.
UNITED STATES
Trump’s star vandalized
Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been severely vandalized again, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed. On Friday morning, officers responded to a call regarding the vandalism and took a report on the scene, a spokesman confirmed. The police department could not say how much estimated damage was caused, he said. The celebrity news outlet TMZ reported that a man dressed as the Incredible Hulk took a pickaxe to the star, “destroying it beyond recognition.” Images show the president’s name has been nearly completely removed from the sidewalk. Police could not confirm whether the star was destroyed by the Hulk.
UNITED STATES
New charges for Weinstein
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has already been convicted of sex crimes in New York, was on Friday charged in Los Angeles with six new counts over the alleged rapes of two women. The first incident took place sometime between “September 2004 and September 2005 where Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel in Beverly Hills,” the office of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said. The 68-year-old Weinstein “also is accused of raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills,” Lacey’s office said. The statement does not name the victims or offer any other details.
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
ACADEMIC FREEDOM: One professor told her students to submit anonymized papers and not to record any online classes. Some US schools have announced similar steps Students at Oxford University specializing in the study of China are being asked to submit some papers anonymously to protect them from the possibility of retribution under the sweeping new security law introduced three months ago in Hong Kong. The anonymity ruling is to be applied in classes, and group tutorials are to be replaced by one-to-ones. Students are also to be warned that it will be viewed as a disciplinary offence if they tape classes or share them with outside groups. The Hong Kong National Security Law was imposed on June 30 by Beijing after more than a year of pro-democracy
Japan’s government yesterday urged people to seek help if they were struggling to cope, following Sunday’s death of the popular actress and Miss Sherlock star Yuko Takeuchi, 40. News of her death shocked the nation and follows other recent cases of Japanese celebrities taking their lives, with figures showing a recent rise in suicides. Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not mention a particular case, but said that some people were struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has been an uptick in the number
PAPAL POLITICS? The controversial Australian prelate’s return to Rome comes just days after the pope fired one of his most powerful opponents over a financial scandal Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis’ former finance minister, is to soon return to the Vatican during an extraordinary economic scandal for the first time since he was cleared of child abuse allegations in Australia five months ago, a church agency said yesterday. Pell is to fly back to Rome today, CathNews, an information agency of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said, citing “sources close to” Pell. Pell’s return follows Francis last week firing one of the cardinal’s most powerful opponents, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, over a financial scandal. Pell was regarded as the third-highest-ranking Vatican official and was attempting to wrestle the Holy See’s