Belgium appoints EU’s first transgender deputy PM

Thomson Reuters Foundation





A transgender lawmaker on Thursday was sworn in as Belgian deputy prime minister, becoming the most senior transgender politician in Europe.

Petra de Sutter, a gynecologist and Groen party member of the European Parliament, became one of seven deputy prime ministers in Belgium’s coalition government, ending a 16-month deadlock after an inconclusive election.

“Incredibly grateful for the confidence I have received from my party!” De Sutter wrote on Twitter. “Now I can do whatever it takes to relaunch our country and work on a new future for all Belgians together with that government!”

Petra de Sutter is sworn in as Belgian deputy prime minister and minister for public service and public enterprises by King Philippe at the Royal Palace in Brussels on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

With LGBT+ rights becoming more accepted worldwide, gay and transgender politicians have gained greater prominence, with Pauline Ngarmpring becoming Thailand’s first transgender candidate for prime minister last year.

In the US, more than 880 openly LGBT+ candidates have appeared or are to appear on ballots across the nation this year, nearly double that of 2018.

Belgium has been without a fully-fledged government since December 2018. Seven parties on Wednesday agreed to form a coalition headed by Alexander de Croo.

De Sutter, who is also minister for public service and public enterprises, was elected to the European Parliament last year representing the Flemish party Groen.

LGBT+ rights groups welcomed De Sutter’s appointment as an important step forward.

“We are delighted that a member of the trans community has been appointed to this senior political post,” said Matt Beard, executive director of international advocacy group All Out. “Petra’s appointment is a calling and an inspiration to governments across the world to increase trans representation in senior positions.”