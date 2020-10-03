UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned of a pushback against gender equality and women’s rights, and urged people to fight back, as the US criticized China and the world body for “the murder of millions of baby girls.”
World leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, were taking part in a videoconference UN General Assembly meeting on a landmark 1995 women’s conference in Beijing, where then-US first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton said that “women’s rights are human rights.”
While Guterres did not specify who was wary of women’s rights, he said: “Now is the time to push back against the pushback... Women’s full human rights and freedoms are fundamental to peace and prosperity on a healthy planet.”
At the 1995 conference, 189 nations agreed to make a priority the “full and equal participation of women in political, civil, economic, social and cultural life at the national, regional and international levels, and the eradication of all forms of discrimination on the grounds of sex.”
“Twenty-five years after the Beijing Declaration, equality should be a given, but we still have a long way to go,” Merkel said. “Get on board. Let’s work together to really target the Beijing goals. The faster the better.”
In a video statement, US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos called out Venezuela, Cuba, Iran and China for their treatment of women.
“Since 1995, the Chinese Communist Party has been responsible for the murder of millions of baby girls through brutal population controls on industrial scale. Unfortunately, with the support from UN agencies,” DeVos said. “We call on the UN to stop ignoring and enabling these atrocities.”
The UN and China did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the US statement.
Many diplomats have lamented that the world would struggle now to agree a strong declaration on women. A main point of contention has been long-agreed international language on women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights.
“In 2020, the Beijing Declaration would have no chance of being adopted,” French President Emmanuel Macron said. “Progress achieved by great efforts is being undermined even in our democracies, starting with the freedom for women to control their own bodies, and in particular the right to abortion.”
The administration of US President Donald Trump has led a push at the UN against promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights for women because it sees that as code for abortion. It has opposed such language in UN resolutions.
Trump at the UN last week told world leaders that his administration is advancing “opportunity for women” and “protecting unborn children.”
Guterres said that while progress on women’s rights had been made in the past 25 years — maternal mortality has nearly halved and more girls are in school — the ambitious vision of the Beijing Declaration had not been fulfilled.
“One woman in three still experiences some form of violence in her lifetime. Every year, 12 million girls marry before the age of 18. In some parts of the world, levels of femicide — the killing of women — could be likened to a war zone,” he said. “Worldwide, on average, women have just 75 percent of the legal rights of men.”
