Virus Outbreak: Dutch finally start wearing masks

AFP, THE HAGUE, Netherlands





A rare sight has begun to appear in Dutch cities: people wearing masks.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the famously liberal Netherlands has held out against the strict measures imposed by its European neighbors.

With the country gripped by a second wave of infections, the Dutch government has made an abrupt U-turn, advising people to wear face coverings in all indoor spaces.

People wearing masks visit the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte this week “urgently recommended” that people wear masks in supermarkets, museums and railway stations.

“I find it uncomfortable, but I’m wearing one because I don’t want to be quarantined,” teacher Maria Houweling said in one of The Hague’s main shopping streets.

Houweling, 48, said she thought mask-wearing should be compulsory as it is in many countries, including France, Italy and Spain.

That is a step the Dutch government has yet to take, except on public transportation, fearing the economic consequences as well as a public backlash ahead of elections next March.

SECOND WAVE

The Dutch government has been widely accused of dragging its feet over the measures, long opting instead for what Rutte dubbed an “intelligent lockdown,” and insisting there was no scientific basis for ordering people to wear masks.

As new infections pass 3,000 a day, and with several European countries imposing travel restrictions on people coming from the Netherlands, the government was forced to act.

On Monday, Rutte announced that all bars and restaurants must close from 10pm for three weeks, and said that fans would be banned from sports matches.

He also advised people to wear masks in supermarkets in the country’s three biggest cities, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague.

Then, in a shambolic turnaround under pressure from parliament just two days later, Rutte called on people to don masks “anywhere you can’t see the sky.”

Rutte stopped short of ordering people to wear masks, leaving it to shops to bar entry to people without them — which most supermarkets promptly said they would not do.

The Liberal premier himself remained skeptical, saying that it was not as if forcing people to wear masks “worked well in France and Spain.”

Experts say that action was needed to curb the trend of rising infections.

“In the last month, we have seen a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in The Netherlands,” said Susan van den Hof, head of the center for epidemiology and surveillance of infectious diseases at the Netherlands’ National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.

“We’re really at the start of the second wave now, especially since we do see an increase in hospitalizations and number of people admitted to the intensive care,” she said.

‘FEELS UNFAIR’

The Netherlands has recorded 117,551 cases since the pandemic began, with 6,393 deaths, according to official figures.

The relaxation of rules over the summer across Europe had led to an earlier-than-expected new surge, and that they now expected a “busy period” in hospitals over the winter, van den Hof said.

It was “never too late to curb the trend that we see,” she added.

“If people start taking measures seriously and more severe measures will be put in place for everyone ... there is still time to change,” she said.

The Dutch look like they are starting to comply with the new measures, but will they stick?

“The whole sector of restaurants and bars and clubs are having a difficult year. You don’t know long how it is going to be,” said Bas Swillens, manager of cafe-restaurant Leopold and cafe Berger in The Hague’s popular Plein square.

He said that when he turns out the lights at 10pm every night “of course it feels unfair.”