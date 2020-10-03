Australia is within weeks to allow residents of New Zealand to enter the country without having to quarantine, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said yesterday, as Canberra seeks to revive its ailing economy as COVID-19 cases begin to slow.
Australia in March closed its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In opening its borders for the first time to foreigners, New Zealand citizens and residents would be allowed to travel to Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, and its remote Northern Territory from Oct 16, McCormack said.
Photo: AFP
They would not have to undergo a two-week mandatory quarantine, which is required of all Australians returning from other nations.
“This is the first stage in what we hope to see as a trans- Tasman bubble between the two countries,” McCormack told reporters in Canberra.
New Zealand has effectively eradicated COVID-19, reducing the threat of additional infections in Australia.
While Australia has eased restrictions on its closest ally, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier yesterday said that those who travel to Australia would have to quarantine on their return.
She also said that New Zealand would not open its borders to Australians.
The travel route is a boost to Australia’s economy, which shrank 7 percent in the three months ended June, the most since records began in 1959, as virus curbs paralyzed business activity.
New Zealand is Australia’s largest market for visitor arrivals, surpassing China due to the pandemic, according to Australian Tourism data.
Australia has in the past few days accelerated plans to stoke economic growth as COVID-19 cases slow significantly.
New daily coronavirus infections in Australia’s hotspot state Victoria have fallen to a near four-month low, authorities said yesterday.
The second-most populous state, Victoria said that seven people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 15 on Thursday and near the four-month low of five cases reported on Monday.
The decline in COVID-19 cases comes nearly two months after Victoria imposed a stringent lockdown across its state capital, Melbourne.
The bulk of restrictions would only be eased when the average for new daily cases over a two-week window falls below five.
The 14-day rolling case average for Melbourne is down to 12.8, after falling from 15.6 on Thursday.
Victoria accounts for 90 percent of national COVID-19 deaths. Australia, with 890 fatalities, has fared far better than many other developed countries.
ACADEMIC FREEDOM: One professor told her students to submit anonymized papers and not to record any online classes. Some US schools have announced similar steps Students at Oxford University specializing in the study of China are being asked to submit some papers anonymously to protect them from the possibility of retribution under the sweeping new security law introduced three months ago in Hong Kong. The anonymity ruling is to be applied in classes, and group tutorials are to be replaced by one-to-ones. Students are also to be warned that it will be viewed as a disciplinary offence if they tape classes or share them with outside groups. The Hong Kong National Security Law was imposed on June 30 by Beijing after more than a year of pro-democracy
Japan’s government yesterday urged people to seek help if they were struggling to cope, following Sunday’s death of the popular actress and Miss Sherlock star Yuko Takeuchi, 40. News of her death shocked the nation and follows other recent cases of Japanese celebrities taking their lives, with figures showing a recent rise in suicides. Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not mention a particular case, but said that some people were struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has been an uptick in the number
PAPAL POLITICS? The controversial Australian prelate’s return to Rome comes just days after the pope fired one of his most powerful opponents over a financial scandal Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis’ former finance minister, is to soon return to the Vatican during an extraordinary economic scandal for the first time since he was cleared of child abuse allegations in Australia five months ago, a church agency said yesterday. Pell is to fly back to Rome today, CathNews, an information agency of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said, citing “sources close to” Pell. Pell’s return follows Francis last week firing one of the cardinal’s most powerful opponents, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, over a financial scandal. Pell was regarded as the third-highest-ranking Vatican official and was attempting to wrestle the Holy See’s
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) agreed in talks on Friday to work closely together by holding high-level meetings, including summits, but did not discuss the possibility of a visit by Xi to Japan. “I told [Xi] that the stability of Japan-China relations is crucial, not only for the two countries, but also for the region and for international society,” Suga told reporters after their telephone conversation. His talks with Xi late on Friday were his first since taking office just over a week ago, replacing former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who resigned