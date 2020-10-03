Virus Outbreak: Australia soon to allow New Zealanders to enter

WOUNDED ECONOMY: Although New Zealand said it would not reciprocate, the move is to boost its economy, which has shrunk the most since records began in 1959

Reuters, SYDNEY





Australia is within weeks to allow residents of New Zealand to enter the country without having to quarantine, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said yesterday, as Canberra seeks to revive its ailing economy as COVID-19 cases begin to slow.

Australia in March closed its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In opening its borders for the first time to foreigners, New Zealand citizens and residents would be allowed to travel to Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, and its remote Northern Territory from Oct 16, McCormack said.

People cross a street in Melbourne’s central business district on Monday, as 5 million residents in Australia’s second-biggest city emerged from an almost two-month overnight curfew as just five new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the worst-hit state, Victoria. Photo: AFP

They would not have to undergo a two-week mandatory quarantine, which is required of all Australians returning from other nations.

“This is the first stage in what we hope to see as a trans- Tasman bubble between the two countries,” McCormack told reporters in Canberra.

New Zealand has effectively eradicated COVID-19, reducing the threat of additional infections in Australia.

While Australia has eased restrictions on its closest ally, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier yesterday said that those who travel to Australia would have to quarantine on their return.

She also said that New Zealand would not open its borders to Australians.

The travel route is a boost to Australia’s economy, which shrank 7 percent in the three months ended June, the most since records began in 1959, as virus curbs paralyzed business activity.

New Zealand is Australia’s largest market for visitor arrivals, surpassing China due to the pandemic, according to Australian Tourism data.

Australia has in the past few days accelerated plans to stoke economic growth as COVID-19 cases slow significantly.

New daily coronavirus infections in Australia’s hotspot state Victoria have fallen to a near four-month low, authorities said yesterday.

The second-most populous state, Victoria said that seven people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 15 on Thursday and near the four-month low of five cases reported on Monday.

The decline in COVID-19 cases comes nearly two months after Victoria imposed a stringent lockdown across its state capital, Melbourne.

The bulk of restrictions would only be eased when the average for new daily cases over a two-week window falls below five.

The 14-day rolling case average for Melbourne is down to 12.8, after falling from 15.6 on Thursday.

Victoria accounts for 90 percent of national COVID-19 deaths. Australia, with 890 fatalities, has fared far better than many other developed countries.