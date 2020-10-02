World News Quick Take

GERMANY

Navalny blames Putin

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a German magazine that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind what Berlin has said was poisoning, but added that he was not afraid. “I claim that Putin is behind the crime and I don’t have any other versions of what happened,” Navalny told Der Spiegel.

UNITED STATES

Brubeck music to be released

Nearly eight years after his death, the final solo recording of jazz legend Dave Brubeck is set for release next month. Verve Records last week announced that Lullabies — a collection of intimate standards often played for children — would be available from Nov. 6. “Dave was mainly thinking of it as a sort of documentation, and gift for immediate family and some close family friends,” said Chris Brubeck, his son, who is also a musician.

UNITED STATES

Russian hacker sentenced

Yevgeniy Nikulin, a Russian man convicted of hacking LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring, and stealing the personal information of more than 100 million users, on Wednesday was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. Prosecutors said that in 2012, Nikulin, working from Moscow, hacked the computers of the San Francisco Bay Area companies, installed malware, stole login credentials for employees and used them to obtain customer data, such as usernames and passwords, that he offered for sale on a Russian-speaking cybercrime forum.

UNITED STATES

Apolitical stance slammed

Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey has joined criticism of Coinbase Inc’s policy of not debating politics at work, saying it runs counter to the core principles of cryptocurrency. In reaction to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s blog post calling for his firm to be mission-focused and not “advocate for any particular causes or candidates internally that are unrelated to our mission, because it is a distraction.” Dorsey said that the whole purpose of currencies like Bitcoin, which is traded on Coinbase, is social activism.

UNITED STATES

Man charged over shooting

Deonte Lee Murray was charged on Wednesday over the shooting of two Los Angeles police officers in their vehicle at close range after his arrest over a different crime led investigators to the weapon allegedly used in the attack. Murray, who has a lengthy criminal record, was charged with two counts of premeditated attempted murder of a police officer and a firearms offense. If convicted he faces life imprisonment. Murray was arrested on Sept. 15 — three days after the police shooting — as a suspect in an earlier vehicle theft involving another shooting. Murray pleaded not guilty on Wednesday when he appeared before a judge, who set bail at US$6.15 million.

FRANCE

Neanderthal DNA poses risk

People with a snippet of Neanderthal DNA run a higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19, a study published on Wednesday said. People infected with the novel coronavirus who carry the genetic coding are three times more likely to need mechanical ventilation, said the report, which was published in the journal Nature. “It is striking that the genetic heritage from Neanderthals has such tragic consequences during the current pandemic,” wrote coauthor Svante Paabo, director of the department of genetics at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology.