GERMANY
Navalny blames Putin
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a German magazine that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind what Berlin has said was poisoning, but added that he was not afraid. “I claim that Putin is behind the crime and I don’t have any other versions of what happened,” Navalny told Der Spiegel.
UNITED STATES
Brubeck music to be released
Nearly eight years after his death, the final solo recording of jazz legend Dave Brubeck is set for release next month. Verve Records last week announced that Lullabies — a collection of intimate standards often played for children — would be available from Nov. 6. “Dave was mainly thinking of it as a sort of documentation, and gift for immediate family and some close family friends,” said Chris Brubeck, his son, who is also a musician.
UNITED STATES
Russian hacker sentenced
Yevgeniy Nikulin, a Russian man convicted of hacking LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring, and stealing the personal information of more than 100 million users, on Wednesday was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. Prosecutors said that in 2012, Nikulin, working from Moscow, hacked the computers of the San Francisco Bay Area companies, installed malware, stole login credentials for employees and used them to obtain customer data, such as usernames and passwords, that he offered for sale on a Russian-speaking cybercrime forum.
UNITED STATES
Apolitical stance slammed
Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey has joined criticism of Coinbase Inc’s policy of not debating politics at work, saying it runs counter to the core principles of cryptocurrency. In reaction to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s blog post calling for his firm to be mission-focused and not “advocate for any particular causes or candidates internally that are unrelated to our mission, because it is a distraction.” Dorsey said that the whole purpose of currencies like Bitcoin, which is traded on Coinbase, is social activism.
UNITED STATES
Man charged over shooting
Deonte Lee Murray was charged on Wednesday over the shooting of two Los Angeles police officers in their vehicle at close range after his arrest over a different crime led investigators to the weapon allegedly used in the attack. Murray, who has a lengthy criminal record, was charged with two counts of premeditated attempted murder of a police officer and a firearms offense. If convicted he faces life imprisonment. Murray was arrested on Sept. 15 — three days after the police shooting — as a suspect in an earlier vehicle theft involving another shooting. Murray pleaded not guilty on Wednesday when he appeared before a judge, who set bail at US$6.15 million.
FRANCE
Neanderthal DNA poses risk
People with a snippet of Neanderthal DNA run a higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19, a study published on Wednesday said. People infected with the novel coronavirus who carry the genetic coding are three times more likely to need mechanical ventilation, said the report, which was published in the journal Nature. “It is striking that the genetic heritage from Neanderthals has such tragic consequences during the current pandemic,” wrote coauthor Svante Paabo, director of the department of genetics at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology.
ACADEMIC FREEDOM: One professor told her students to submit anonymized papers and not to record any online classes. Some US schools have announced similar steps Students at Oxford University specializing in the study of China are being asked to submit some papers anonymously to protect them from the possibility of retribution under the sweeping new security law introduced three months ago in Hong Kong. The anonymity ruling is to be applied in classes, and group tutorials are to be replaced by one-to-ones. Students are also to be warned that it will be viewed as a disciplinary offence if they tape classes or share them with outside groups. The Hong Kong National Security Law was imposed on June 30 by Beijing after more than a year of pro-democracy
Japan’s government yesterday urged people to seek help if they were struggling to cope, following Sunday’s death of the popular actress and Miss Sherlock star Yuko Takeuchi, 40. News of her death shocked the nation and follows other recent cases of Japanese celebrities taking their lives, with figures showing a recent rise in suicides. Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not mention a particular case, but said that some people were struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has been an uptick in the number
China on Thursday lashed out at the US at a high-level UN meeting over its criticism on the COVID-19 pandemic, with its envoy declaring, “Enough is enough.” Two days after US President Donald Trump used his annual address to the General Assembly to attack China’s record, US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, also took an outraged tone — after which her Chinese counterpart showed palpable anger. “I must say, enough is enough. You have created enough troubles for the world already,” Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) told a Security Council meeting on global governance attended through videoconference
PAPAL POLITICS? The controversial Australian prelate’s return to Rome comes just days after the pope fired one of his most powerful opponents over a financial scandal Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis’ former finance minister, is to soon return to the Vatican during an extraordinary economic scandal for the first time since he was cleared of child abuse allegations in Australia five months ago, a church agency said yesterday. Pell is to fly back to Rome today, CathNews, an information agency of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said, citing “sources close to” Pell. Pell’s return follows Francis last week firing one of the cardinal’s most powerful opponents, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, over a financial scandal. Pell was regarded as the third-highest-ranking Vatican official and was attempting to wrestle the Holy See’s