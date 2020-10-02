Child rescuer wins UN agency’s refugee award

Colombian educator Mayerlin Vergara Perez has won the Nansen Refugee Award for her work over two decades rescuing sexually exploited and trafficked children, the UN said yesterday.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) hailed Vergara Perez, known as Maye, for going to “extraordinary lengths” to rescue child victims of sexual abuse and exploitation, and for championing harsher penalties for perpetrators.

Maye is the Caribbean regional coordinator for the Renacer Foundation, which has assisted more than 22,000 child and adolescent survivors of commercial sexual exploitation in the past three decades.

Many of those helped have been refugee children, said the UNHCR, whose annual Nansen prize honors extraordinary service to people who are forcibly displaced.

“People like Maye represent the best of us. Her bravery and selfless pursuit to rescue and protect some of the world’s most vulnerable children is nothing short of heroic,” UNHCR Commissioner Filippo Grandi said. “She embodies the essence of this award. Her unwavering dedication has saved the lives of hundreds of refugee children and restored their hopes for a better future.”

The UN agency celebrated Maye’s commitment to help child victims, often risking her own safety.

“On foot, she combs the streets of remote communities in northeast Colombia where human traffickers and smugglers operate,” it said.

In 2009, her advocacy led to two new laws, leading to harsher penalties for enablers of child sexual exploitation.

One established a mandatory minimum 14-year jail sentence for those convicted of aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of children and adolescents. The second targeted the owners of establishments that allow the sexual exploitation of children on their premises.

“Sexual exploitation has a huge impact on children, emotionally, psychologically, physically and socially,” Maye said. “Their bodies have been so maltreated, so abused, so exploited that they feel alienated from those bodies, as if they don’t belong to them.”

An award ceremony is to be held virtually on Monday next week.