A wave of deadly violence is once again roiling rural Colombia after several years of comparative respite following the 2016 peace agreement with Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas.
At least 50 massacres — defined as a single act in which three or more people are killed — have been committed since the beginning of the year, according to Indepaz, an independent violence watchdog.
The Colombian government has linked the attacks to emboldened drug trafficking gangs moving in to areas previously occupied by ex-FARC militants.
In the past six weeks alone, 64 people have been killed in 15 incidents.
Those killed are mostly boys and men in their teens and 20s, leaving their grief-stricken mothers demanding answers.
Oscar Andres Obando, 24, was shot dead on Aug. 15, his father’s birthday.
“I watched my son die in my arms,” said his mother, Gladys Betancourth, a 51-year-old nurse’s aide, recalling Oscar’s death in hospital.
Armed men had broken into a party Oscar was attending and killed him and seven other young men.
Even in a period of relative peace in Colombia, hundreds of people continue to be killed as armed groups fight over illegal mining and cocaine trafficking routes to Central America.
“It was my turn to see my son die in my arms and in the arms of his father,” Betancourth told reporters.
She said that she does not know who killed her soccer-playing youngest son or why.
However, one thing is clear to her. It was not the National Liberation Army, the country’s last active rebel group, as suggested by officials.
She has already had to come to terms with the loss of another son, killed in an accident two years ago.
“I have no desire to live anymore,” she said.
“That day I made them rice with stewed meat,” Lucila Huila said.
However, the meal she cooked for her two sons was never served.
Esneider Collazos, 23, and his 25-year-old brother Heine had been abducted on their way to their father’s farm near the town of El Tambo.
The brothers, both carpenters, had been on their way from Popayan to cut trees. They never arrived. Their 53-year-old mother received an anonymous call later from a man saying that her sons had been kidnapped.
She recalled the “horrible anguish” of waiting in her tin-roofed wooden house — near the Cauca department capital of Popayan — until she finally learned of their deaths.
They had been shot dead along with four others.
Objects made by her boys — the bed she sleeps in, a closet, a chopping board in the kitchen — are painful reminders for Lucila.
Now she says she prays that nothing will happen to her five remaining children.
Nancy Quinonez said that she is filled with “rage and hate” when she thinks of the discovery of the bodies of five children in a canyon in the town of Cali on Aug. 11.
Her 15-year-old son Luis Fernando was among them.
“Whoever did this is an animal, even worse than an animal,” she said.
According to state prosecutors, the murders were committed by security guards protecting sugar cane fields where the teenagers used to go hunting.
Local authorities had captured two suspects and were looking for a third, but that has done little to console her.
“Nothing can fill the void left behind by my son. Without Luis Fernando, I am nobody,” she said.
The violence continued even after their deaths. A grenade exploded at a wake for the boys, killing one person.
The mother of one of the other victims received threats, but Quinonez said that she is no longer afraid of anything.
“We mothers will go on until the end, until the whole truth is known,” she said.
ACADEMIC FREEDOM: One professor told her students to submit anonymized papers and not to record any online classes. Some US schools have announced similar steps Students at Oxford University specializing in the study of China are being asked to submit some papers anonymously to protect them from the possibility of retribution under the sweeping new security law introduced three months ago in Hong Kong. The anonymity ruling is to be applied in classes, and group tutorials are to be replaced by one-to-ones. Students are also to be warned that it will be viewed as a disciplinary offence if they tape classes or share them with outside groups. The Hong Kong National Security Law was imposed on June 30 by Beijing after more than a year of pro-democracy
Japan’s government yesterday urged people to seek help if they were struggling to cope, following Sunday’s death of the popular actress and Miss Sherlock star Yuko Takeuchi, 40. News of her death shocked the nation and follows other recent cases of Japanese celebrities taking their lives, with figures showing a recent rise in suicides. Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not mention a particular case, but said that some people were struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has been an uptick in the number
China on Thursday lashed out at the US at a high-level UN meeting over its criticism on the COVID-19 pandemic, with its envoy declaring, “Enough is enough.” Two days after US President Donald Trump used his annual address to the General Assembly to attack China’s record, US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, also took an outraged tone — after which her Chinese counterpart showed palpable anger. “I must say, enough is enough. You have created enough troubles for the world already,” Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) told a Security Council meeting on global governance attended through videoconference
PAPAL POLITICS? The controversial Australian prelate’s return to Rome comes just days after the pope fired one of his most powerful opponents over a financial scandal Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis’ former finance minister, is to soon return to the Vatican during an extraordinary economic scandal for the first time since he was cleared of child abuse allegations in Australia five months ago, a church agency said yesterday. Pell is to fly back to Rome today, CathNews, an information agency of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said, citing “sources close to” Pell. Pell’s return follows Francis last week firing one of the cardinal’s most powerful opponents, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, over a financial scandal. Pell was regarded as the third-highest-ranking Vatican official and was attempting to wrestle the Holy See’s